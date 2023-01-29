About 30 dogs died in a fire early Sunday morning in Hallsville. 

The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call from a neighbor at about 1 a.m. that a detached building was on fire at the 10,000 block of East Van Court Road. 

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

