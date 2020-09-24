A Missouri Department of Transportation contractor will close individual lanes on I-70 Callaway County Route D bridge next week, about 2.3 miles southwest of Williamsburg. The closures may impact overnight drivers.
The lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. Workers will install guardrails and remove temporary barriers, according to a MoDOT news release.
Message boards will alert drivers of the closures and caution them to slow down and avoid construction crews.
The Callaway Bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed this fall, weather permitting. The construction was contracted to Emery Sapp and Sons at a bid of $1,575,022, according to the MoDOT website. It is one of 250 bridge reparation or replacement projects across the state, as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million infrastructure program.