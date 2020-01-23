Updated Information

This story was updated at 9:15 a.m. Friday.  

Snowfall carried through Friday morning

Snowfall carried through Friday morning in Columbia. Columbia Public Schools canceled school for Friday, and MU officially closed campus. 

A gentle steady snow overnight into Friday created hazardous road conditions and school and business closures and delays.

MU officials announced the school would close for the day. The announcement in an email sent around 8:45 a.m. came after an earlier announcement had delayed campus opening until 10 a.m. 

Tim Schmidt, the morning meteorologist at KOMU/NBC, Columbia said snowfall since last night has "been in that 4 to 6-inch range for Columbia and Boone County." 

Schmidt said temperatures are expected to stay around 32 degrees, but warming up to 33 degrees would help melt some of the snow.

"From now until noon, we're still getting snow accumulation," he said. 

City crews were working to keep primary routes useable but most authorities were urging residents to stay off the roads. 

Boone County Joint Communications sent out a tweet at 6:45 a.m. cautioning residents about road conditions and urging travel only if necessary: "The snow has created hazardous road conditions city/countywide creating dangerous situations. Use caution, if at all possible avoid travel."

Missouri Department of Transportation Central District also tweeted that road conditions were slick and snow covered.

Laurel and her dog Cooper join Joe, Zach and the six columns on Francis Quadrangle as heavy snowflakes continue to fall

Laurel and her dog Cooper join Joe, Zach and the six columns on Francis Quadrangle as heavy snowflakes fall just after midnight Friday morning in Columbia. Originally on the hunt for a set of lost keys, Laurel and Cooper were covered with as much snow as the columns. The search transitioned into a makeshift game of football that involved headlamps, lots of sliding, and of course, snow.  

Stay in if you can and use EXTREME caution if you must go out this morning," MoDot tweeted.

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F was direct in its tweet:

"Q: 'How are the roads?'

A: Not recommended."

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, the University of Missouri and the UM System sent an alert that they will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m. Less than four hours later the campus was closed for the day.

Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday night on its website that Friday’s classes are canceled.

“Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24,” read a banner atop the CPS website.

Tolton Catholic High School also canceled classes.

MizzouRec was still scheduled to open at 7 a.m.

Columbia College and Stephens College also delayed the start of classes until 10 a.m.

Eighth Street in Columbia looking toward downtown

Snowfall continued Friday morning making travel conditions slick throughout the Columbia area. This was the 7 a.m. view looking up Eighth Street from the MU campus.

And a number of American Airlines and United Airlines departures from Columbia Regional Airport were delayed or canceled.

The wintry weather caused slick conditions on various Columbia roads. Multiple accidents were reported.

KOMU reported an expected snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service, meanwhile, put its predictions around 3 to 4 inches of snowfall for the Columbia area by Friday night.

By 9 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT reported a great number of Missouri’s central district roads as covered or partly covered. All of Boone County’s had “covered” status. The department urged caution to anyone embarking on night drives.

