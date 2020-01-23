A gentle steady snow overnight into Friday created hazardous road conditions and school and business closures and delays.
MU officials announced the school would close for the day. The announcement in an email sent around 8:45 a.m. came after an earlier announcement had delayed campus opening until 10 a.m.
Tim Schmidt, the morning meteorologist at KOMU/NBC, Columbia said snowfall since last night has "been in that 4 to 6-inch range for Columbia and Boone County."
Schmidt said temperatures are expected to stay around 32 degrees, but warming up to 33 degrees would help melt some of the snow.
"From now until noon, we're still getting snow accumulation," he said.
City crews were working to keep primary routes useable but most authorities were urging residents to stay off the roads.
Boone County Joint Communications sent out a tweet at 6:45 a.m. cautioning residents about road conditions and urging travel only if necessary: "The snow has created hazardous road conditions city/countywide creating dangerous situations. Use caution, if at all possible avoid travel."
Missouri Department of Transportation Central District also tweeted that road conditions were slick and snow covered.
Stay in if you can and use EXTREME caution if you must go out this morning," MoDot tweeted.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F was direct in its tweet:
"Q: 'How are the roads?'
A: Not recommended."
Just after 5 a.m. Friday, the University of Missouri and the UM System sent an alert that they will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m. Less than four hours later the campus was closed for the day.
Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday night on its website that Friday’s classes are canceled.
“Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 24,” read a banner atop the CPS website.
Due to inclement weather and the timing of continued snowfall, Columbia Public Schools will not be in session on Friday, Jan. 24. Stay warm and safe. pic.twitter.com/KUvUyMZUKq— Michelle Baumstark (@mbaumstark) January 24, 2020
Tolton Catholic High School also canceled classes.
The good news: SNOW DAY tomorrow, January 24. 😁❄️ The bad news: Day will be made up on Monday, February 17, a previously scheduled day off. 😬— Fr. Tolton Catholic High School (@ToltonCatholic) January 24, 2020
MizzouRec was still scheduled to open at 7 a.m.
Delayed start today! @MizzouRec will open at 7, and TigerX programming will resume at 10. The MU Student Center and Memorial Union will open at 10. https://t.co/zkhCQ3mg6t— Mizzou Life (@MizzouLife) January 24, 2020
Columbia College and Stephens College also delayed the start of classes until 10 a.m.
And a number of American Airlines and United Airlines departures from Columbia Regional Airport were delayed or canceled.
The wintry weather caused slick conditions on various Columbia roads. Multiple accidents were reported.
Road conditions across Boone County have started to deteriorate as our next round of snow moves in. The fire district is responders to vehicles crashes across the county at this time.Please stay off the roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/7EcRH03Q92— Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) January 24, 2020
KOMU reported an expected snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches through Friday morning.
The National Weather Service, meanwhile, put its predictions around 3 to 4 inches of snowfall for the Columbia area by Friday night.
We've updated the forecast and the Winter Weather Advisory. The map shown here covers the additional snowfall expected from 6pm this evening through early Friday evening. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/cRavQR4MHb— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 24, 2020
By 9 p.m. Thursday, MoDOT reported a great number of Missouri’s central district roads as covered or partly covered. All of Boone County’s had “covered” status. The department urged caution to anyone embarking on night drives.