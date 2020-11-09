The consistently warm November temperatures central Missouri has seen over the past several days resulted in one weather record Monday in Columbia but fell short of setting a second.
The city saw its highest minimum temperature for Nov. 9 overnight. The previous record was 60 degrees, set in 1931, but that was broken Monday morning when the mercury failed to dip below 61 degrees.
Early in the day, it appeared there was also a good shot thatthe city would see a record high temperature for Nov. 9, which stands at 78 degrees and was set in 1999. The National Weather Service in St. Louis had forecast a high Monday of 77.
Meteorologist Melissa Mainhart said Monday morning it could get even warmer.
“But it’s going to come down to really small changes in cloud cover and heating,” she said.
In the end, the cloud cover won out. The weather service recorded a high of 73 degrees at Columbia Regional Airport. MU’s Sanborn Field Weather Station in town recorded a high of 74.3.
It also appears unlikely Columbia will break the record streak of eight consecutive days in November with temperatures of 70 degrees or more, which was set in 1917. Monday marked the sixth such day this year, the longest streak since 1917, but the forecast calls for things to cool down a bit in the coming days.
“We have had persistent wind coming up from the south,” Mainhart said about the reason for the warm trend. “That’s been happening not only at the surface but higher up in the atmosphere as well, and that has allowed temperatures to warm over the past several days, and because we’ve had that flow from the south for so long, for six to seven days, those temperatures have been able to creep up into the 70s and stay there.
“You’ll notice that we’ve actually gotten warmer at night over the past several days, and that’s because we just keep getting this influx of warm air into the area.” The current record for the highest minimum temperature for Nov. 10 is 58 degrees, and the record high is 79 degrees.
A cold front forecast for Tuesday will bring a 90% chance of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm, the weather service said. It forecast an overnight low temperature of 65 degrees and predicted the temperature would rise to 72 by 10 a.m., then fall to 53 degrees as the day goes on.
The overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday was expected to be about 33 degrees, and highs the rest of the week were forecast to be in the mid-50s to as high as 60.