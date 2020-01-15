Pinnacle Healthcare System said Wednesday it is immediately shutting down its regional hospital in Boonville.
After discussions with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, it was decided that the “economic hardship of bringing the facility into compliance” with regulations was too much to bear, according to a news release from Pinnacle Regional Hospital CEO Joseph Conigliaro.
All operations at Pinnacle Regional Hospital were set to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the release. The closing includes the Rural Health Clinic, the Outpatient Therapy Clinic and the emergency department. Staff members will be available in the emergency room for the next two weeks, according to the release.
On Tuesday, KOMU/NBC, Columbia reported receiving a copy of an internal email saying employees would not be paid as scheduled on Wednesday.
“The inflow of cash during the holidays was extraordinarily low,” Pinnacle Healthcare System chief financial officer Dale Farrell said in a screenshot of the email posted by KOMU. “However, we are expecting some significant deposits this week and are optimistic paychecks will be available by Friday.”
Pinnacle Regional Hospital stopped all laboratory testing “due to regulatory issues within the laboratory department” on Jan. 11, according to the hospital’s Facebook page.
The hospital also stopped performing surgeries in early January after a state inspection found issues with the HVAC system, according to the Boonville Daily News.
Announcement of the hospital’s closing came the day following filing of a lawsuit by two employees over a dispute involving their employee health coverage.
The lawsuit, which seeks to establish class status for employees of the hospital, was filed Tuesday in Cooper County Circuit Court, according to Blake Green, managing attorney at BG Law.
{span} Green explained that his clients found out recently that Pinnacle Healthcare System had been withholding deductions from their paychecks for health insurance but no coverage has been in place since July 1. {/span}
“My clients and I took no joy in filing this suit against the owner-operator of Boonville’s hospital,” Green said in an email. “We know how much the hospital has meant to members of the Boonville community and its loyal employees. Like many others in my family, I was born in that hospital.”
The KWRT/93.1 FM Boonville Facebook page posted Tuesday asking people to “put the employees of BOONVILLE Hospital in your prayers,” following a post about the delayed payroll. Several users commented, expressing disappointment or sadness.
Pinnacle Healthcare System bought the hospital — formerly known as Cooper County Memorial Hospital — in 2018, according to KOMU.