Columbia's Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development of a new restaurant near the intersection of Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard at a meeting Thursday evening.
The proposal by Crockett Engineering includes a 6,000-square-foot building with an attached drive-thru, according to meeting documents. In addition to this restaurant, the building will also contain office space, four tenant spaces and a patio.
“The previous building was actually a bank,” Andy Greene, a civil engineer working with Crockett who presented to the commission, said. “We’re switching that over to be a mixture of uses, including the restaurant with the drive-thru, retail, office, and personal services.”
Greene said work on the project began earlier this year.
"My client has owned this property for a little bit, and he also owns the property to the north, and so he’s had this property in his pocketbook and has been wanting to develop it (for a while)," Greene said.
The development plan will be presented to Columbia City Council for approval.