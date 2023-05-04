Rezoning to accommodate a commercial development and subdivision in south Columbia and a 146-home subdivision on the east side of the city won approval from the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night. The developments will move on to the Columbia City Council for final approval.
The commission passed along plans for a 14-lot commercial center on the south side of New Haven Road to the council. A Civil Group requested, on behalf of Kanco, LLC, that the property be rezoned from office and multi-family residential to mixed-use zoning to accommodate commercial development.
It also voted on the preliminary plat — which received three “no” votes and will be considered as a separate case by the council.
The center may contain a gas station, drive-through restaurants, retail shopping, hotels and multi-family apartments, according to a staff report. The 30.7-acre property is east of the existing Lenoir Street, which will be realigned as part of roadway improvements planned by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The U.S. 63 and Route AC interchange, Lenoir Street and the MoDOT commuter lot are immediately west of the property. However, the commuter lot will be removed as part of construction.
Brad Kelley of Columbia’s Community Development Department mentioned resident concerns about increased traffic in the area when he presented to the commission.
One goal of the plan is to improve traffic flow, and a traffic study was prepared by Lochmueller Group, a Midwest planning and design organization. A representative from Lochmueller was at the meeting to answer questions.
Before the plans to rezone passed, Commissioner Valerie Carroll asked about sidewalks along Lenoir Street and emphasized the importance of accommodating city residents who do not drive or might have physical disabilities.
“There has been a traffic accident with a cyclist on the road there as well. We should pay attention to our pedestrian amenities, particularly as we add destinations for pedestrians to go to — and very likely disabled persons,” Carroll said.
The commission unanimously recommended the City Council approve zoning and a 13-lot preliminary plat for Spring Brook subdivision, as requested by Crockett Engineering on behalf of Mid-Am Development, LLC. The 24.5-acre property is at the southeast corner of Providence Road and Veterans United Drive and is targeted for commercial and multi-family residential development.
The proposed development would be on part of the former State Farm Insurance campus now occupied by Veterans United, according to a staff report.
Plans for the Richland Estates subdivision at Olivet and Richland roads also found favor with the commission. Crockett Engineering is asking on behalf of owners Charlotte Frazier and Melissa Ussery that the property be annexed and zoned to accommodate plans for a 97-acre single-family subdivision and 6 acres of neighborhood commercial development. This development will contain 161 total lots — 146 residential lots, one neighborhood commercial lot and 14 common lots.
The site is southwest of the Olivet-Richland intersection. A majority of the residential lots will be about a quarter-acre, while some will be as large as 1 acre.
The approved plat also accommodates future plans to add a roundabout in the area, as well as a major north-south collector roadway. As identified in the city’s CATSO Major Roadway Plan, this will provide future connectivity between New Haven Road and Interstate 70.