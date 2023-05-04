Rezoning to accommodate a commercial development and subdivision in south Columbia and a 146-home subdivision on the east side of the city won approval from the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night. The developments will move on to the Columbia City Council for final approval.

The commission passed along plans for a 14-lot commercial center on the south side of New Haven Road to the council. A Civil Group requested, on behalf of Kanco, LLC, that the property be rezoned from office and multi-family residential to mixed-use zoning to accommodate commercial development.

