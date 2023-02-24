A development code amendment on drive-thru requirements heavily opposed by the Columbia Board of Realtors is headed to the City Council for the second time.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously reapproved on Thursday the same drive-thru zoning changes it first passed in September. The amendment, which would allow drive-thru service windows to be built facing streets under certain conditions, was sent back to the commission after the council decided in November that further review and a neighborhood survey were necessary, given the negative feedback received.

