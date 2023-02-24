A development code amendment on drive-thru requirements heavily opposed by the Columbia Board of Realtors is headed to the City Council for the second time.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously reapproved on Thursday the same drive-thru zoning changes it first passed in September. The amendment, which would allow drive-thru service windows to be built facing streets under certain conditions, was sent back to the commission after the council decided in November that further review and a neighborhood survey were necessary, given the negative feedback received.
Members of the Board of Realtors went back and forth with commissioners Thursday, arguing about safety issues potentially posed by the required screening of drive-thru service windows and whether the Unified Development Code adopted in 2017 is working at all.
Tom Trabue of Trabue Engineering said he supports allowing drive-thru windows to face the street, but does not believe the associated conditions are necessary.
If the City Council passes the amendment this time around, newly constructed or repositioned drive-thrus will be able to include a service window that faces a street if they meet at least one of two conditions:
- A porte-cochere tunnel is built with its wall obstructing the view of the service window from the street, and landscaping at least 3 feet high is planted to screen stacking lanes.
- The building is below the grade enough that the service window is not visible from the street.
Trabue prefers an amendment that would allow construction as it was in 2017, "prior to adoption of the UDC, so that new facilities can be constructed similar to those that are already working effectively in our community," he said.
Commissioners noted that a return to 2017 zoning was not the proposal on the agenda. They also argued that the amendment provides more leeway in the construction of drive-thrus by allowing them to have service windows that face a street.
"Do you appreciate that the essence of this amendment has been a giving, not a taking?" Commissioner Michael MacMann asked Trabue.
Trabue responded that he understood the commissioners but feared porte-cocheres would become the standard by which conditional use situations are judged. The memo from city staff said no cost estimates were available to address this concern, but Trabue said his estimates — $25,000 to $50,000 — are on the low end.
The amendment does not require the construction of a porte-cochere. The city memo states it would be an alternative a business can consider if it wants to build a drive-thru with a window facing the street.
Right now, businesses must seek the Board of Adjustment's approval of variances when they want to stray from the zoning code.
Patrick Zenner, the development services manager for the city's Community Development Department, said the amendment would spare businesses from having to take those extra steps sometimes.
The amendment would also expand the scenarios in which a traffic impact analysis related to drive-thrus is required. Previously, an analysis was required if a drive-thru was used by more than 100 vehicles during its peak hour. Now, an analysis will also be required in other instances, such as when the building is a restaurant and when it is within 300 feet of an intersection.
Ben Ross, vice president of engineering at Engineering Surveys and Services and a member of the Smithton Ridge Neighborhood Association, said these analyses are not always valuable.
"If you have a small traffic generator in the middle of a big existing parking lot and had a traffic impact analysis for something like that — it's silly to me," Ross said. "It is a waste of resources."
Clint Smith, senior planner for the city, said he does not believe the amendment would dramatically increase instances when an analysis would be required.
There were also concerns about required screenings of drive-thrus creating safety hazards and obstructing the view of police. Critics say porte-cocheres can create hiding places and obstruct drivers' views of pedestrians. Ross was especially concerned with robberies at ATMs if walls are blocking the view, and with those who steal ATMs entirely.
"I'm surprised those folks are not here tonight praising this idea," he said.
Zenner responded that an ATM would not require a wall if its service screen is not facing the street.
Ultimately, Carroll said, the amendment is a way to walk back some of the restrictions that resulted from the code's implementation in 2017.
"This amendment puts you on the path you want," she told attendees, adding that successful implementation could make way for more changes they favor.
Conflict on surveys
Survey data staff presented during the meeting showed there were more residents who favored the amendment. There were 374 respondents to the survey who answered simply-worded questions and were shown photos of different drive-thrus.
Staff said the survey was not scientifically vetted and it did not include questions about traffic impact analyses. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce took issue with the format, though.
Lily White, the chamber's vice president of external affairs, said the chamber's board chose not to send the survey out to members after realizing it was not compatible with business owners.
"These stakeholders were not given the same amount of time or ability to provide feedback, rendering this information ineffective and not providing the full picture to this commission, to the community and to the City Council," White said.
The chamber did not take a position on the amendment but asked that the vote be postponed so business owners are given the same opportunity to provide feedback that residents were given. White said the chamber only received an email about the survey last week.
White also noted the survey was not posted on the city's BeHeard website for public engagement. City staff said this was intentional, and that sending the survey to homeowners was reflective of the council's direction.
"We're not hiding behind a wall," Zenner said.