As best said by Planning and Zoning and city staff, short-term rental regulations are “the gift that keeps on giving.”
After sending its initial proposed Airbnb ordinance to Columbia City Council on Oct. 10, the Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission got to once again review the updated proposal, which is up for a new recommendation from the commission.
City staff went through the changes between the old version of the proposed ordinance versus what it looks like after the addition of City Council’s passed amendments.
The main issues that caught the commission’s attention were the occupancy limits and the fact that there is no distinction between hosted and unhosted guest limits. The commission mostly agreed that the number of bedrooms cannot be counted the same way for hosted and unhosted.
Under the new proposed ordinance, a four-bedroom dwelling is allowed eight transient guests, or two per room. What happens when a family of four lives in the house? Do they get eight transient guests even though two or three of the rooms will be occupied? How can there be a blanket restriction if the family may be out of town while renting their home?
The commission will be able to send recommended amendments for the council to address after the commission’s March 5 meeting, and it is tasked to vote for a recommendation at this meeting. No amendments were drafted at Thursday’s meeting.
City staff noted that the market will likely balance itself between the number of transient guests allowed in a dwelling and the number of people a property owner will rent to. In other words, owners would be unlikely to rent to more people than would make sense to allow into their home.
Occupancy limits will be noted during the inspection process of short-term rental properties.
Another concern was the proposal to allow administrative approvals for an unhosted short-term rental which would only be allowed to be rented for 95 days or less. This is meant to streamline the process for those who do not wish to apply for a conditional use permit, though the property owner would only be able to have one rental property in this case.
Commissioners can offer amendments at their March 5 regular meeting, the same day the commission will hold a public forum.
Planning & Zoning is not looking at enforcement or taxation changes, and city staff said commissioners should plan to direct discussion toward only what is pertinent to zoning, Section 29, at the public forum.