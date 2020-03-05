Regardless of the outcome, the Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission was tasked by the City Council to vote yay or nay on the short-term rental ordinance as it sat on the city hall dais Thursday night.

After a shorter public forum than is typical when discussing short-term rentals such as Airbnbs, the commission determined there was too much to address in one meeting.

All of the commissioners had at least one issue with the ordinance, sent back to P&Z after amendments were adopted by City Council, and almost all commissioners stated an issue with the lack of clarity and convoluted manner of the proposed ordinance. 

Because the council asked for a vote, the commission complied: 8-1 against the ordinance. The only vote in favor of the ordinance came from Commissioner Anthony Stanton, who voiced concerns about City Council thinking the commission cannot make a decision or that a nay vote from the commission means the council would be able to proceed however it sees fit.

The commission attempted to go through each section of the ordinance and vote for or against it, with each nay vote being allowed a comment on why. Commissioner Joy Rushing was concerned about giving input on each section with the small amount of time the commission had in reviewing and then voting on the ordinance.

After a long discussion, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted to ask the City Council for more time before a full recommendation could be provided, and it won 5-4. There was no ascribed timeline for the remand, and the council can decide whether to allow the extra time or not.

This is not the first time the commission has seen the ordinance, and the same goes for City Council. The commission held listening sessions and a public forum regarding short-term rentals for over a year. The council sent the ordinance back to Planning & Zoning on Feb. 3, after passing amendments to the original draft of the ordinance.

The commission heard the consolidated draft with the passed amendments for the first time at its Feb. 20 work session.

City Council will discuss the memo from the Planning and Zoning Commission at its March 16 regular meeting.

