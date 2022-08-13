The Columbia City Council will take up a proposed water rate increase Monday that would raise the base fee 10% and bump it to 30% for some residents, based on the season and usage.
Council members will also hear from the Columbia Housing Authority about plans for a homeless service center, review upgrades to the McBaine Treatment Plant and vote on fee increases for city Parks and Recreation facilities.
The meeting will be the first council meeting for Third Ward council member Roy Lovelady after being sworn in Saturday.
Also on Saturday, the council appointed Fifth Ward council member Matt Pitzer as the acting mayor pro tempore. Pitzer stepped into the role for Second Ward council member Andrea Waner, the current mayor tempore, who is out on leave.
During its pre-council work session Monday, the council will receive a presentation from city staff about improving internet access and affordability in Columbia. City staff has identified two grants for the improvement of broadband access, according to a staff slideshow.
Homelessness
The Columbia Housing Authority will update the council on its Comprehensive Homeless Service Center Plan at the meeting.
The plan, which has been in the works for six months, would develop a center to provide shelter, food and supportive services for the homeless. Homelessness in downtown Columbia has recently seen a renewed interest from the council and members of the public alike.
In July, the Downtown Community Improvement District sent a letter to the council requesting that use of Wabash Bus Station as a heating and cooling center be limited. Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, also told the council the station was not an "acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering" at its July 18 meeting.
This came after Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill June 29 that requires police to enforce a ban on homeless people sleeping in public, according to previous Missourian reports. Communities that do not comply with the law could jeopardize any state funding they receive for homeless services and programs.
McBaine Water Treatment Plant upgrades
The council has scheduled a public hearing for upgrades to the McBaine Water Treatment Plan that are expected to restore the plant’s capacity to treat 32 million gallons of water daily. Upgrades include replacing plant equipment, improving filtration performance and rehabilitating the building for more efficiency.
The project is estimated to cost $21.5 million. Some residents have raised concerns about the chloramine disinfection process the city uses. Julie Ryan and Marie Brown of the COMO Safe Water Coalition have argued that repairs should have been made years ago to ensure maximum safety and efficiency.
"The plans for the plant won’t restore it to its former glory and even more important, won’t allow it to be the safest and best plant it can be, the two women wrote in a letter to the editor at the Missourian.
“All because so much time was wasted, making it cost more to do the right thing.”
Fee increases and the budget
City staff has recommended an increase water utility rates by 10% for base fees and up to 30% for certain residential tiers, based on the season and usage. There is also a proposed 15% increase to commercial water utility fees.
Some residents have urged the council to increase fees based on the cost of service for a ratepayer rather than the tiered percentages based on usage that are proposed.
The council will also review a boost in daily admission fees at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), which are declared to be below the market value. This comes amid the opening of several new facilities that offer fitness equipment and classes, while the ARC has struggled to stay competitive with its admission fees.
In addition to raising the weekly fee for the Camp CoMo Kidz day camp from $125 to $135 and increasing baseball field rentals, the proposed fee increases would generate an extra $25,000 more for the city’s Park Sales Tax Fund.
The council will also discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget at the meeting, with the first of three public hearings scheduled.
The council held a work session on the budget Saturday morning. The final budget is expected to be approved in September, taking effect Oct. 1.
Virtual participation
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood will present a report on virtual participation on commissions, boards and task forces.
Discussion surrounding virtual participation in meetings has been ongoing, as council members and members of the public have voiced support for broadening access and participation.