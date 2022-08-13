The Columbia City Council will take up a proposed water rate increase Monday that would raise the base fee 10% and bump it to 30% for some residents, based on the season and usage.

Council members will also hear from the Columbia Housing Authority about plans for a homeless service center, review upgrades to the McBaine Treatment Plant and vote on fee increases for city Parks and Recreation facilities.

