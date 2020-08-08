Leslie Martin said it wasn't an easy decision to cancel the 2020 Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival. Lots of folks have been working hard to plan the annual October event for months, she said, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced their hands.
The Pumpkin Festival is one of Boone County's most popular events and brings thousands of people to this tiny town on the Missouri River.
"A lot of people don't know that we are planning for our event in late January," Martin, who is president of the Pumpkin Festival Committee, said. "We've been cleaning for this for a while, keeping our eyes on the guidelines.
The committee has been attending meetings of the Hartsburg Board of Trustees the past couple of months to get its thoughts. In the end, Martin said the requirements and restrictions proved so overwhelming that neither trustees nor committee members felt they would be able to hold the event safely.
An official Facebook announcement came Wednesday.
"We were sad that we had to (cancel) because it not only affects the town but in fact all of our vendors as well," Martin said.
The event each year attracts dozens of vendors who sell their crafts, artwork and food. It was also canceled in 1993, the year of the Great Flood on the Missouri River.
Martin noted that much of Hartsburg's population is older, so the committee wanted to protect them from any harm.
"We cannot ensure people coming in and out will follow the guidelines and other restrictions to the best of their ability," Martin said.
Jo Hackman is the owner of Hackman Farms, which supplies thousands of pumpkins for the event. He said the cancellation won’t hurt his business too badly.
"We sell pumpkins from mid-September to Halloween," he said. "(The cancellation) may affect us a little bit, but people know we have pumpkins, and they would probably come. We are here all day every day."
Hackman always tries to grow enough pumpkins every year to accommodate both regular sales and the festival. He said he sells everything from tiny pumpkins to those weighing up to 200 pounds.
Landon Nahler, the owner of Nahler Farms Pumpkin Patch, also relies on the festival to bring buyers for his pumpkin crop. He said his farm will still try to sell pumpkins the weekend the festival was set to take place, Oct. 10-11. He said he's confident he'll get lots of customers.
The organizers said in the Facebook post that they will reach out vendors in the next few weeks to discuss vendor fees and that they're looking forward to beginning their plans for the 2021 festival. Martin said that planning will begin earlier and that committee members will have to remain wary of the pandemic.