The Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force has been approved to receive a $45,000 grant as part of the Missouri Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes COVID-19 Funding Opportunity, closing a funding gap in the program.
The Funding Opportunity includes more than $1.8 million to go toward agencies throughout the state investigating and prosecuting crimes against children, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.
The grant money will close and surpass a deficit of about $20,000 the task force did not receive in funding from the State Cyber Crime Grant, said Capt. Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff's Office. With the additional funds, the task force has proposed replacing a crucial computer and renewing technology licenses that aid in forensic investigation, as well as funding for investigators' travel and training .
"Technology is evolving by the second, and so we've got to constantly make sure that our investigators are trained up and up to date," Leer said.
From 2019 to 2020, the task force, which covers seven counties, received an increase in cyber tips, as well as tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Of the grant, Leer said, "It's just given us an opportunity to stay abreast of everything and stay current."