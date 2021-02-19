The often forgotten history of Columbia's old Black business district was on full display Thursday during a panel discussion held by Columbia College.
"A History Lesson on Columbia’s Sharp End District" was hosted by the college's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Panelists attempted to instill the message that knowing who, what and where they came from are keys to making progress and building the future.
The panel featured James Whitt, 2021 Distinguished Social Action Award winner and chairperson of the Sharp End Heritage Committee; Barbra Horrell, a member of the Sharp Edge Heritage Committee; and Tyus Monroe, a senior at the college and president of the Black Student Coalition.
Rudi Keller, deputy editor for the Missouri Independent and author of "Columbia's Historic Sharp End" moderated the panel, which was part of the college's Black History Month events.
The Sharp End, established in 1910 and brought together by segregation, was a thriving district of Black-owned businesses and community in downtown Columbia. But the community started to decline and eventually ceased to exist due to the Federal Housing Act of 1949 and a process known as urban renewal, which shut down businesses and displaced families in order to build developments aimed at the economic upper class.
Horrell, who was alive when the Sharp End existed, was excited to share what she knew. She described an interconnected community that was a bubble of safety and happiness.
"It's been fun to showcase what I know what Columbia was and can be as we go forward," Horrell said.
Monroe, who is pursuing a degree in education, knows how important sharing history is. Her grandmother owned a business in the Sharp End.
"Because the people where you are fought for a little piece of something, it's your birthright to fight for more," Monroe said, almost in tears. "And to make sure the person that looks like you, that is next to you, has a little bit more than they had."
"We need to remember our history," Keller said as the panel wrapped up. "We need to teach our own students and our own community and use the resources that we have to make that history that they read about."