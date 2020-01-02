Susan Glasgow had never done yoga, and she couldn't stay focused during her first session.
But neither could the rest of the yoga class Thursday night at Papa's Cat Cafe, as roughly 20 cats maneuvered around them between breathing cycles.
"I was just looking for relaxation," said Glasgow, a frequent patron of the coffee shop.
"My husband is just worried that I will come home with a new kitten," she said, laughing.
Since opening in summer 2018, Papa's Cat Cafe has been both a coffee shop and a cat shelter. The shop partners with Boone County Animal Care to foster around 20 kittens at any given time.
According to the cafe's Facebook page, more than 150 cats have been adopted through the shop.
Anna Carey and her sister, who both came to the Thursday night yoga class, saw one of the kittens go home with their mother last year.
Carey, an elementary school teacher in Columbia, said she doesn't do much yoga but was intrigued by an Instagram post from the cafe promoting the class.
"I have three cats at home, but I still enjoy going here," Carey said and quickly acquainted herself with Reebok, a social, playful cat who was looking for treats.
Kitten yoga classes are offered on the first Thursday every three months with limited spots, said Ryan Kennedy, co-owner of the shop at 14 S. Second St.
"It's a good opportunity to do yoga," he said. "And it's a good excuse to hang out with cats."
