The owners of Papa’s Cat Café in downtown Columbia announced on April 29 that they will not be renewing the business’s lease. The lease is set to expire in July, but the café’s last day is set for June 17.
The café provides a space to connect and play with cats up for adoption and has facilitated almost 700 adoptions since opening six years ago, according to the Facebook post announcing the news.
In the post, Ryan Kennedy and MacKenzie Everett-Kennedy, the founders of the café, said that “words cannot express how grateful we are for the community support that kept us going.”
They said they made the decision because of family health concerns that required their attention.
Shortly after Papa’s Cat Café’s announcement was published, Barnie’s Place Feline Rescue, a cat rescue that has been providing cats for the café since November 2022, announced that it was working to take control of the business and keep it open after the current lease ends. It also shared a GoFundMe to raise the funds to pay for the building’s lease.
Diann Stelzer, the president of Barnie’s Place and a friend of the owners, said that the couple was “thrilled” when she told them about the idea.
“This was their baby, and they’ve just been miracle workers keeping it open through the pandemic, and everybody loves the café, so it’s been very difficult for them to decide to not continue the lease,” Stelzer said. “When I told her I wanted to continue it, she was so excited, and they will support us in this transition if it happens.”
Stelzer said the community has also reacted positively to the announcement — as of May 2, the GoFundMe has raised over $8,800. Its goal is $30,000.
If Barnie’s Place is able to take over the lease, Stelzer said it will make the café a nonprofit.