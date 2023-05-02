The owners of Papa’s Cat Café in downtown Columbia announced on April 29 that they will not be renewing the business’s lease. The lease is set to expire in July, but the café’s last day is set for June 17.

The café provides a space to connect and play with cats up for adoption and has facilitated almost 700 adoptions since opening six years ago, according to the Facebook post announcing the news.

