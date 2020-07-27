A surprise graduation parade will take place Saturday for gunshot survivor and MU graduate, Jasmine-Kay Johnson.
She was hit by a stray bullet April 8, 2020, while studying at home in Alton, Illinois. She spent a month at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and about two months at Mercy Hospital after the shooting.
Johnson lost the ability to move the left side of her body and some vision in her left eye. She has since recovered some mobility in her left leg, which allows her to walk. Doctors have said her recovery is likely to continue for a year and a half.
Two men were shooting at a passing car when the bullet entered Johnson's home, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Russell Bausily, 30, and Devonta Cotton, 25, were arrested in connection with the shooting.
The automotive parade will take place at 4 p.m. on Madison Street in Alton, Illinois, where Johnson lives.
Despite the incident, Johnson has graduated from MU with honors. She has wanted to be a journalist since she was in sixth grade.
"Luckily, by the grace of God, she was able to get all of her credits graduate — even with honors," said Johnson’s mother, Shawntaya Wagner.
But Wagner said her daughter feels as if she has been robbed of everything for which she worked so hard.
"I tell her, 'Jasmine, don’t get too frustrated'," she said, "I feel like you’re still going to be able to do amazing things and still continue to do what you have set forth because you were determined and still are."
Graduation gifts can be sent to Johnson through Cashapp at $thecommunityreach or Paypal at the communityreach@gmail.com.
Cards will also be accepted and can be sent to 3751 Pennridge Dr., Suite 119 Bridgeton, MO 63044.