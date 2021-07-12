Columbia Public Schools initiated a new mandate Monday where summer school students 11 and younger must wear a mask indoors and on school buses.
For children 12 and older, the district is strongly encouraging them to wear masks indoors.
The new rules coincide with an increase in the number of cases this summer, based on data from the district's 14-day COVID-19 case tracker. The tracker is the highest it's been since February.
The Missouri Science and Technology Policy Initiative is a non-partisan group of scientists that provides scientific information to Missouri lawmakers.
Josh Mueller, health and mental health policy fellow for the Missouri Science and Technology Policy Initiative, said masks are still a good idea for students under 12.
"We know the vaccines are safe and effective as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but without authorization for vaccines for populations under the age of 12, we can say that a combination of masks, social distancing and proper ventilation indoors are still kind of in line with best currently available current health practices," he said.
John Potter, co-founder of the CoMo Citizens for CPS Accountability and Transparency with children who attend CPS, said he is opposed to the new mandate. He said his three girls will not wear masks in summer school or in the fall if the rule remains.
"And so, we asked them, 'Do you want to wear a mask?' and they're like, 'No.' So, they don't want to, so we don't want to make them, without a good reason," he said.
Potter said he felt masks were negatively impacting his kids' mental health.
Mueller said the effects of masks on a child's mental health are unknown, but he acknowledged that children not attending in-person schooling showed a decline in mental health.
"We saw trends around mental health get worse as students were not in school," he said. "So, I think that's a relevant consideration here of the trade-offs of the public health side, versus all of the things that you go to school for- academic achievement, socialization, that sort of thing."