In a lot on Business Loop 70 tucked between Flooring America and Crazy Good Burritos, parents, children and local artists gathered Sunday for some family friendly Halloween festivities.
At Halloween Town, put on by The Loop at its Community Pop-Up Park, kids dressed up as Spider-Man and Tinker Bell ran around the gated lot adorned with string lights and picnic tables, playing hopscotch and cornhole.
Halloween Town exemplified the purpose of the park: an opportunity to connect the Columbia community with local artists.
“A huge part of what we do here in The Loop is support local makers and give them a space,” said Rae Adams, event organizer for The Loop. “It's to bring that community back here and give people a resource in a space that is their own."
The Loop did not hold Halloween Town last year due to concerns with COVID-19.
The event was free and open to the public and offered face painting, cookie decorating and pumpkin painting.
The Loop uses the Community Pop-Up Park for a range of events, including communal brunches, live music and seasonal celebrations.
“It brings people to a space that they haven’t really thought about as a space for a long time,” Adams said.
Sitting at a covered picnic table, local artist Adrienne Luther helped kids decorate their Styrofoam pumpkins. She was constantly interrupted by children vying for her attention, but she was happy to help.
“I think kids' art is the best art," she said, laughing.
“It’s really reassuring to see that there’s still an organic natural connection and that we’re able to connect with other people in the community,” Luther added.
Whitney Goodwin, a Columbia resident and mother of two who brought her children to the event, expressed the importance of shared spaces like Halloween Town that provide a place for kids to come together and celebrate.
“Our oldest is three and a half, so half her life has been the pandemic, and we haven't really had the opportunity to do stuff like this,” she said. “So it's been nice for her to see other people and for her to see what (Halloween is) really about.”