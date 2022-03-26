A shooting occurred just after midnight Saturday morning that left a boy seriously injured, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Police arrived in an area around Paris Road and Highway 63 and found a male juvenile who had sustained serious gunshot injuries. He was transported by emergency services to a local hospital.
No one suspected of the incident has been arrested, and the matter is an ongoing investigation, the release stated.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.