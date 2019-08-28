Plans for a new park near the Magnolia Falls neighborhood in southwest Columbia are underway, but not everyone is thrilled with the idea.
Neighbors who responded to a city survey said they worry about parking, noise and safety in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department has responded by creating a new set of plans for the park, which will share the neighborhood's name.
Parks and Rec senior planner Matt Boehner said the city received more than 100 responses to a public survey about Magnolia Falls Park. That, he said, was almost a record. About 40 people attended a public meeting about the project in July.
The park will be developed on 16 acres at 4820 S. Old Mill Creek Road.
Plans include a barbecue area, a playground and a gravel walking path.
Mill Creek is lined by trees as it meanders through the property. The land also features open fields dotted with cedar and other trees.
Neighborhood parks normally don't have parking lots, Boehner said. But after the survey responses, the city decided to add a small parking lot to the plan. While the responses were split on the parking lot addition, some residents worried about visitors parking on neighborhood streets.
Boehner said the parking lot will make the park more accessible and uphold standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Neighborhood feedback also inspired the removal of previously proposed basketball courts to eliminate potential noise.
One respondent to the survey feared late-night robberies and said they would move if the park were developed. Others worry about changing the natural landscape.
Mark Randolph, 45, lives near the park property and said he doesn't want to see the landscape change much. He said he sometimes takes his dog to swim and his two kids to fish in the creek.
"They talk about cutting down trees, and I think that would be detrimental for the creek and the wildlife that's down there," Randolph said.
Tim Koboldt, 35, also lives near the park and said he isn't "overly worried" about any of the things his neighbors have concerns about.
"We're excited for there to be more things for our kids to do, like a playground and a place for them to play," he said. "There's a lot of kids that live in our neighborhood, and I think it will be a nice place for them."
The budget for the project is $125,000, and the money will come from the park sales tax, Boehner said. He anticipates major construction to begin in the spring, with work on the trail possibly starting in the winter.
Beacon Street Properties, which developed the Magnolia Falls neighborhood, donated the land to the city in 2014, according to the Parks and Rec website.
"This being on the southwest side of town, it's very new," Boehner said. "A lot of people moved out there to be away from a lot of the city, but that's really where the city is growing and a lot of the biggest developments are happening. So by having this piece as part of Parks and Recreation, it's one of those pieces that will eventually have a bigger connection to the city."
Parks and Rec will hold a second interested parties meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Beulah Ralph Elementary School. Boehner said that after that meeting, the plans will go to the Parks and Recreation Commission for review, then to the Columbia City Council for final approval.
Residents can respond to a second survey until Sept. 13.