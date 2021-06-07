New courts at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, fields for the fairgrounds and trail renovations were discussed heavily by the Columbia City Council on Monday evening.
“We have a great idea but not a council-approved plan,” Columbia Parks and Recreation Department director Mike Griggs said when he presented the parks project budget.
The financial projections for the budget were based on voters choosing a 10-year renewal for the current one-eighth-cent park sales tax. The tax, adopted in 2000, was most recently renewed in 2015 for six years.
The council will finalize a plan in August, which could potentially lead to a spot for the park sales tax on the November ballot.
With a projected budget of $30,375,000 over 10 years, all budgeted projects are either first or second priority for the Parks Department.
The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was budgeted as first priority, designated to receive four new hardwood courts with a price tag of almost $6 million. Griggs said the fieldhouse brings in people from out of town, contributing to Columbia’s economy. Although Griggs did not provide the data to support it, he said he could soon.
The Boone County Fairgrounds site was budgeted as first priority. The plan would provide the Northeast Regional Park with new turf fields capable of hosting tournaments, Griggs said.
Trails and greenbelt projects were largely designated second priority. Council member Karl Skala was concerned about the future of the Perche Creek and Hinkson Creek trails. Extending these trails would be beneficial to pedestrians, but Griggs said the future of the Columbia Terminal Railroad will affect renovations of the trails.
Council member Andrea Waner wanted to know what went into deciding the priority level of each project. Griggs said conversations with special interest groups and staff were key. Many projects are started on one ballot with the intention of being finished via another, Griggs said. The projects started on the most recent ballot are largely second priority because they can wait until the next ballot, he explained.
Mayor Brian Treece asked Griggs which development he thought would be most beneficial to Columbia.
“If we did one, we would do the other,” Griggs said, referring to the fieldhouse and fairgrounds projects.
He said the fieldhouse brings in revenue in the winter and the turf fields would be well-suited for warmer months.