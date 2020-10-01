The Columbia Police Department announced parking enforcement supervision has moved to the Traffic Unit and Special Events Division , according to a news release Thursday.
The change in duties started with the beginning of the city of Columbia’s fiscal year, Oct. 1. The transfer allows “CPD to extend its community policing model to the downtown area,” according to the release.
Parking meter enforcement will relax somewhat due to the change in duties, according to previous Missourian reporting. Four community service aides were reassigned from other positions within the Columbia police traffic unit to take over the responsibility of writing tickets downtown.
Previously parking enforcement agents worked for in the city of Columbia Public Works Division.
“By increasing CPD's presence at this level, our goal is to strengthen relationships with our community members and business owners and ensure those who live and work in this area feel safe,” Chief Geoff Jones said in the news release. “We want officers to solve problems, and that is no different with parking enforcement.”