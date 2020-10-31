Public Works Parking Utility Staff will now close the top floors of the Fifth and Walnut, North Fifth Street and East Walnut and Short Street parking garages beginning Nov. 30, according to a news release from the city Friday.
The city originally announced they would close the top floors Monday, but the closures are being rescheduled because of warmer weather conditions.
The weather in Columbia is expected to warm up over the next few weeks, according to KOMU weather report. The closures will help the city combat snowfall in late November. Beginning Nov. 30, a chain will prevent vehicles from parking on the top floors and any vehicles parked on the top floor may be ticketed or towed at the owners expense.
The closure will not interfere with the construction of suicide prevention measures on the top floor of the Fifth and Walnut parking garage.
The top floors of all the parking garages are still scheduled to reopen March 15, if weather permits.