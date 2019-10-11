Ray Boyle of Chicago got a surprising letter in September telling him to come to Municipal Court in Columbia.
That's because his son, a student at MU, had received a parking ticket and failed to pay it on time.
The Municipal Court summons prompted an unfortunate road trip.
“My son got a ticket, but the letter was sent to me. I was hoping we could just pay it and be done with it,” Boyle said after a court appearance Oct. 3. “But the 30 days lapsed, and it’s been a very long drive — six hours, both ways."
Boyle wound up paying $51.50, $30 for the ticket plus $21.50 in court costs. And he's not the only one who's been surprised to be dragged into court for something as simple as a parking ticket. The situation is the result of a Missouri Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that requires that a court date be set for every parking ticket issued.
Those who don't pay their tickets within 30 days and fail to appear in court are issued a first summons compelling them to do so. Subsequent failures to appear can result in a warrant for the violator's arrest and can push the cost of a parking ticket to as high as $225.
Municipal Court Judge Cavanaugh Noce said he had issued only one warrant for arrest as of Oct. 3, but he said he'll be more aggressive.
“Usually, when they appear in court, I give them four options, like any other trial,” Noce said. “They can hire an attorney, talk to the prosecutor, set a trial date or plead guilty and pay the ticket.”
Until recently, the Municipal Division had a six-hour parking arraignment docket every Thursday. Beginning this month, however, that's been reduced to two one-hour dockets at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
“Luckily, there’s been no hostile exchanges but a lot of confusion,” Noce said.
Many of the court appearances are from people like Boyle: parents of students attending colleges in Columbia. Others, like Tyler Engle, are Columbia residents who find unpleasant surprises in their mail.
“I got a threat of a warrant, and I came down to pay the tickets,” Engle said. “This is honestly stupid, and it’s a waste of everyone’s time.”
Deputy Court Administrator Andrea Wymer said the Municipal Court has tried to educate residents through the MU News Bureau and city newsletters. The volume of ticketed people showing up to court has increased since then, but as people become more aware of the change, many choose to pay the ticket before the court date.
“Initially, we only had about a 65% appearance rate, but after we made attempts to educate people, it jumped up to about 90%,” Noce said. “But ultimately, it’s a moving target because at any point during the process, someone can pay their ticket, and it's over.”
A May 6 memo to the Columbia City Council estimated that if just 10% of parking tickets went unresolved until the court appearance, it would add about 6,348 cases to the Municipal Court docket per year. The city created three new administrative positions, with an annual estimated cost of $174,334, to help with the increased workload. As of Oct. 10, all positions have been filled.