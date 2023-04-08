Parks and Rec 'Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza' draws hundreds of attendees

I am a photographer with a drive to create. My work is a way for me to appreciate and observe the world around me. As an editor, I strive to empower photographers, to help them feel confident and proud of their work. Spring 2023 Photojournalism Graduate, Minors: Sociology, Women & Gender Studies

