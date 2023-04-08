Parks and Rec 'Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza' draws hundreds of attendees

While parents soaked up afternoon sunshine, children — with baskets full of candy and gifts — ran among 3,000 plastic eggs, a bunny-shaped piñata and other game stations in Douglass Park on Saturday.
Spoon and sack races, coloring and the event’s namesake egg hunt were among the many activities that children of all ages enjoyed at the Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza held by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
The department has been holding an egg hunt for several years, “rain and shine,” said Mary Dewey, a youth programs leader.
While the egg hunt was previously only at Douglass Park, the department now holds one at Indian Hills Park, too.
More than 500 people attended the egg hunt across both locations, and 5,000 plastic eggs — filled with candy and gifts — were prepared for the kids.
For the past two years, the department has collaborated with Rock the Community, a local nonprofit organization promoting youth development and community wellness.
The nonprofit had dozens of prizes for children within special eggs. Director Rita Renee said the egg hunt is “a great way to get the community together.”
Teresa Weber and her husband brought their 2- and 4-year-old children to the egg hunt for the first time. She said the kids had a lovely time and that, when it came to the egg hunt, they were prepared to go all in. “Mom and Dad might be helping,” she said, laughing.
Pati Magomedova, a mother of 6-year-old twins, chatted with her friend as their children ran around the park. She said the event is a great way to keep the children busy. The twins met the Easter Bunny, did some coloring and were getting ready for the egg hunt.
Besides the Easter Bunny walking around for pictures with the attendees, this year, a real rabbit brought by a volunteer debuted.
The department had 35 volunteers helping with the event, including Columbia Public Schools’ Multicultural Achievement Committee scholars and Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity members.
Kamaryn Smith, a senior at Hickman High School and a MAC scholar, held the piñata while kids tried to break it. She said she loves giving back to the community and seeing kids happy, so she has volunteered for the past two years, with her sister Koreya Carter, 14.
“Every time I come to this event, it’s always a new experience,” Koreya said. “It’s always a new kid that’s gonna make you laugh.”
I am a photographer with a drive to create. My work is a way for me to appreciate and observe the world around me. As an editor, I strive to empower photographers, to help them feel confident and proud of their work. Spring 2023 Photojournalism Graduate, Minors: Sociology, Women & Gender Studies
