Parks and Rec 'Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza' draws hundreds of attendees

While parents soaked up afternoon sunshine, children — with baskets full of candy and gifts — ran among 3,000 plastic eggs, a bunny-shaped piñata and other game stations in Douglass Park on Saturday.

Dozens of Easter eggs lay on the ground

Dozens of Easter eggs lie on the ground Saturday at Douglass Park. This was the 3-year-old section of the various hunts.

Spoon and sack races, coloring and the event’s namesake egg hunt were among the many activities that children of all ages enjoyed at the Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza held by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

Michael Harris (3) grabs a pieces of candy

Michael Harris, 3, grabs a piece of candy while his father, Shawn Harris, watches on Saturday at Douglass Park. The Easter celebration had a variety of activities for the kids to participate in.
The Easter Bunny says hello

The Easter Bunny says hello Saturday at Douglass Park. Columbia Parks and Recreation plans on having more events throughout the summer.
Danae Chambers (2) pets a bunny

Danae Chambers, 2, pets a bunny Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. The event included multiple bunnies — some real, some fake.
Bradleigh Burns (7) hits a piñata

Bradleigh Burns, 7, hits a piñata Saturday at Douglass Park. Kids swarmed the fallen candy after the piñata was broken.

