Columbia is looking to have one of the biggest firework displays in the state this Fourth of July.
The Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the adoption of a resolution that will authorize the city manager to sign a $38,000 agreement with J&M Displays at the Monday City Council meeting .
The agreement will help fund the production of the firework show being held at American Legion Park for Columbia's "Fire in the Sky" event July 4.
Viewers are encouraged to watch the show either in their homes or at the optimal viewing locations that will be announced at the Monday meeting. The show is expected to be visible to everyone within a four-mile radius of the park, which includes 34,000 households.
The show will be one of 15 events to celebrate Columbia's bicentennial year. The department will be hosting a variety of activities, including children's activities, food trucks and live music starting July 1 and leading up to the firework show.
The show is being funded by sponsors including Columbia Insurance Group and Veterans United Home Loans. According to CoMo 200 Chair David Lineberry, the donations will help make the show "taller and bigger and louder and longer as years before."