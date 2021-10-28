Columbia residents are set to vote Tuesday on the renewal of a portion of the park sales tax.
The one-eighth-cent tax brings in nearly $3 million a year in revenue that directly supports local city parks.
This tax, if approved, would not be an increase, but it would keep the current tax rate for 10 more years — and bring in a projected $30 million over the life of the tax. The sales tax, in place since 2000, helps fund parks and recreation developments and maintenance.
Additionally, the proposed tax would support continued maintenance and development to the trails and greenbelts in Columbia. These improvements include land acquisition for additional trails, improvement to current trails and additional parking at park and trail locations. Details about proposed projects came from information provided by the Parks and Recreation Department and from interviews with Mike Griggs, Parks and Recreation director, and other department staff members.
Trails and Greenbelts
Over the next 10 years, an estimated $8.456 million dollars raised by the sales tax is planned specifically for trails and greenbelts improvement and expansion. These projects would be completed on a cash-flow basis, Griggs said.
“We’ll start identifying how we will fund each project what year because we generally go by a cash-flow basis,” he said. “So if the sales tax generates $3 million a year, well, we’ll show $3 million worth of projects in each year.”
Some of these planned projects represent the second phase of development: for example, extensions planned of the Perche Creek and Hinkson Creek trails.
Trails: Acquisition, Improvements, and Grants
This annual funding will help aid in land acquisition for the proposed developments, grant matching and improvements that are needed annually. Griggs says the money is in reserve for when the city needs to purchase land from owners. The $100,000 a year expected in revenue will raise $1 million over the course of the next 10 years.
Perche Creek Trail Phase II
The proposed Perche Creek Trail project will have a new trail that will make a connection from Gillespie Road to Smith Road and will cost roughly $1.3 million. Mike Snyder, park development superintendent, said the new trail will be between 1.4-2 miles as there are multiple options for the extension route.
Hinkson Creek Trail Phase II
The trail expansion for the Hinkson Creek Trail will be from Clark Lane to Vandiver Drive. This expansion will be approximately 1.4 miles long and will run along the already existing sewer line right of way. The funding proposed for this project is $1.24 million.
Cosmo Recreation Area Fitness Trail
The Cosmo Recreation Area Trail work is a renovation of the existing trail. The current 1.25 mile trail needs new road resurfacing, and the park sales tax funds would provide $125,000 for the proposed project. In places where asphalt that has already been laid needs more repair, the plan is to dig up and refill the holes with gravel and then place asphalt over it.
Stephens Lake Park Trailhead Improvement
This plan proposes adding more parking to the existing southwest parking lot near the Broadway entrance. Currently there are 34 spots, and the plan is to add at least 20 more. The projected funding for this is $125,000.
Grindstone Nature Area Trailhead Improvement
The Grindstone Nature Area Trailhead project will add 20 more parking spaces. Currently there are 26 parking spots with two dedicated handicap spots. The funding needed for this project is $125,000.
COLT Trail: College Avenue to Brown Station Road
The proposed $3 million COLT Trail project plans to add trails that will run parallel to the existing railroad tracks and add two bridges.
Bear Creek Trail: Lange to Fairgrounds
Bear Creek Trail’s new look will be similar to the MKT Trail that runs under Stadium Boulevard. There is already existing infrastructure that will help aid in adding the trail beneath U.S. 63, and it will cost roughly $1.3 million.
MKT Bridge Replacements
The MKT Trail bridges proposed in the plan to receive maintenance are #2, #9 and #10 at a cost of $275,000. These bridges are railroad bridges that are over a hundred years old. Six of the 13 bridges have already been replaced using current tax revenue.
These bridges are currently not rated for vehicles anymore. Griggs said the goal is to replace these bridges to support large trucks and ambulances.
“Primarily it’s a safety concern is that if an ambulance has to get to someone on the trail, they can’t because they know they can’t drive across certain bridges. So they’ve got to find the route to get to someone on the trail,” Griggs said.
Griggs said the cost estimates for these projects were determined by consulting with their own experts in-house and by speaking with other experts around Columbia. Some of the trail projects that are higher in price are because of various big ticket items that require improvement, he said.
“When you see a trail project costing over a million dollars, you got to figure there’s at least one or two or more bridges as part of that project,” he said.
Maintenance projects
Another element of the park sales tax plan is the improvement of existing park infrastructure. Over the next 10 years, the city projects that $13.3 million dollars from the sales tax will go to the proposed renovations.
Many structures in parks, such as playgrounds, need to be replaced about every 20 to 25 years, Griggs said. Two to three playgrounds need to be replaced each year, according to the city presentation.
Cosmo-Bethel Park will receive $1.025 million alone. The park is set to receive a new tennis court and improvements to the Rhett’s Run Mountain Bike Course trailhead complete with parking, a shelter, a pump track and beginner trails. Improvements to the Park Management Center, specifically the fabrication shop, are planned. Shelters in Cosmo-Bethel Park will cost $300,000. Other improvements include replacement of the Burford Shelter and renovations to the Lamb and Nickell shelters.
A pool renovation is planned for the Lake of the Woods Recreation Area, along with slide replacements for the pool, a birthday party area and building improvements. The cost is estimated at $700,000.
The Rainbow Softball Field improvements are projected at $750,000 and will include replacements to the concessions and restroom facilities, new batting cages, replacing the playground and backstop asphalt replacement.
Other structures like park shelters, parking lots, basketball/tennis courts and baseball fields are also in the proposed plans to be replaced or renewed. Park utilities could also be set to be upgraded, such as electrical services.
Among other projects, the ARC will receive maintenance as well, including replacing the water play structures and repainting the natatorium. With up to $650,000 allocated to that alone and hundreds of thousands more dollars allocated to maintaining other city parks and facilities, the total comes to $12,515,000.
New Projects and Developments
New parks and facilities are also on the way if the tax plan goes through. This includes six new parks, a nature area and two facility improvement projects.
These new projects are projected to cost $5.875 million.
Development of the Northeast Regional Park is projected at $4.275 million. This park is located where the fairgrounds were. Potential project elements include: indoor building improvements, eight-lane running and walking tracks, four baseball fields, parking and the standard facilities that are found in a park.
Some neighborhood parks are also in development.
- Creek Ridge Park will be a 21-acre development and will cost $125,000.
- Sinclair Park will be a 4-acre park and is planned to go next to John Warner Middle School at a cost of $150,000.
- Silver Mill Park will be 2.37 acres and cost $150,000.
- White Gate Park is planned at 2.24 acres and at a cost of $200,000.
After the Election
All of these plans are dependent on the park sales tax being renewed, along with public opinion guiding the final disposition of funds raised by the tax.
Griggs says that the whole process will involve the public heavily.
“It will all be a very detailed public improvement process,” Griggs said, “for every project we do.”
If the sales tax is extended, there will be a very rigorous public hearing process.
There will be a public hearing where citizens will fill out comment cards to discuss their support or concern about the projects. Once they come to a consensus, it moves to the next public hearing.
The Parks and Recreation Commission will have a public hearing where citizens can again voice their concerns. The commission will make a recommendation for the plan and then move it to City Council.
City Council will also host a final public hearing and then vote on whether to authorize the project.
If approved, Parks and Recreation will receive the plan and begin the process of bidding.