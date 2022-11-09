A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
The Cosmo Bike Park has a total budget of $750,000 and will span about 26 acres. The city is funding the bike facility's development with 2021 Park Sales Tax revenue and over a half a million dollars in donations — $300,000 from the Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust and $250,000 from the Veterans United Foundation, according to a Parks and Recreation news release.
Possible amenities at the Cosmo Bike Park, according to the release, could include:
- An asphalt pump track.
- A mountain bike skills course.
- A bike playground.
- A trailhead for Rhett Walters Memorial Mountain Bike Trail (Rhett’s Run).
- Cyclocross event space.
- A parking lot.
- Shelter.
Gabe Huffington, acting director of Parks and Recreation , said the combination of different bike facilities will create a space that offers cycling opportunities to people of all ages and experience levels.
"Our goal with the project is, number one, to introduce people to cycling, whether it's mountain biking or on the asphalt pump track or with cyclocross," Huffington said. "Also, we provide a place for individuals that are experienced riders to hone their skills and practice."
The Columbia Missouri Trail Association (COMOTA) requested the Veteran's United Foundation donation for the park. COMOTA has been advocating for a bike project for some time.
Lelande Rehard, COMOTA's president, said mountain biking increased in popularity during the pandemic. He added that the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), which develops mountain biking programs for student-athletes, has also been a factor in the growth of the sport.
Rehard said the Rhett's Run trail is very well designed, but an appropriate trailhead and parking space is needed.
"But we didn't just want to do that," Rehard said. "The things that we fundraised for are kind of the things that we are hoping to add later down the road."
The asphalt pump track is one of the amenities Rehard is most excited about. A pump track is a closed-loop circuit where riders use momentum instead of pedaling to propel themselves across the course.
"They're very accessible," Rehard said. "They can be used by skateboarders, BMX-ers, cyclists. I've got a 7- and 8-year-old who love going to pump tracks. And they can also be used by very advanced mountain bikers."
Rehard added that the project will also provide an opportunity to design something more intentional for cyclocross groups that currently set up near the skate park.
Senior park planner, Liz Lynch, said the plans that will be laid out during Thursday's meeting are concept plans of the amenities the city would like to include in the space. The meeting will be informal and attendees will be able to walk up to staff who will gather public comments.
If a high number of comments ask for major changes to the plans, then they will be adjusted according to the public's desires and a second public input meeting will be scheduled. But, if what's proposed Thursday is generally on track with what the community wants, Lynch said there will be no need for a second input meeting.
Huffington said the project will then go to a discussion at the Parks and Recreation Commission on Nov. 17 and may head to City Council for approval in January. After that, the city will solicit bids and proposals for the design-build project.
Rehard said he thinks this development is just the tip of the iceberg for future biking projects in Columbia.
"I'd expect a NICA race course in the same year and other projects to come down the pipe," Rehard said. "It's really a really cool time to be a mountain biker, trail runner, outdoor enthusiast around here."
Those who are unable to attend Thursday's meeting can access an online comment form and view the project's description at BeHeard.CoMo.gov/cosmo-bike-park. Concept art is also available for viewing.