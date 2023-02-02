Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park.

Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according to a news release.

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

