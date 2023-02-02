Columbia Parks and Recreation will gather public input on the planned expansion of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday at the fieldhouse in A. Perry Philips Park.
Plans for the project include four additional hardwood courts, restrooms, office space, a meeting room and common areas, according to a news release.
Funding for the fieldhouse expansion will come from the voter-approved park sales tax, the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau's Tourism Development Fund, general fund reserves and private donations. The expansion will cost an estimated $5.8 million.
The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts regional and national basketball, volleyball and pickleball tournaments, along with local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million.
Parks and Recreation staff will be available at the meeting to provide information and receive comments. Comments will also be taken through the city's BeHeard.CoMo web page.