The city plans to spend $125,000 sprucing up the Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary and Fairview Park, and is asking the public for input on the projects.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will host a public input meeting regarding the second phase of development at the Bonnie View sanctuary, 3300 Rollins Road, and improvements at Fairview Park, 1001 Fairview Road. The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bonnie View Shelter.
Funding will come from the city's parks sales tax.
The Bonnie View project includes the following improvements:
- A new nature-themed playground.
- Asphalt repair and LED lighting conversion in the parking lot.
- A new pedestrian bridge and lowland water improvements on the trail.
The Fairview project consists of:
- Replacing pedestrian bridges and the outdoor classroom.
- Adding tree identification labels along the natural surface trail system.
- Making garden plot improvements.
Parks and recreation staff will attend the meeting to elaborate on the plans and field public comments and questions. Those who attend must comply with the city’s mask ordinance and respect social distance measures.
Members of the public who are unable to attend can fill out an online survey on the city's website.
Those with questions can call Parks and Recreation at 573-874-7460.