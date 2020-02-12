After concerns about the initial plan for the new Philips Lake Pavilion, five employees from the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department presented a new plan to the public Wednesday evening.
This was the second interested parties meeting regarding the new park pavilion. It took place at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, near where the pavilion will be built. Matt Boehner, the project’s senior planner, said this meeting saw the same turnout as the last: two people.
The March 2019 meeting presented a larger and more expensive plan for the event space.
Now, the plan involves a 4,800-square-foot event hall that would fit 200 to 220 people and a parking lot with 152 new spaces. The pavilion is intended for wedding receptions and banquets, Boehner said. The department has budgeted $800,000 from the 2015 parks sales tax plus $15,000 in private donations, according to the City of Columbia website.
This project is meant to fulfill the community’s need for a mid-sized venue. Boehner said it will fall in between larger venues like the Atrium on Tenth, which holds up to 600 people, and Riechmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park, which has a capacity of 150.
Boehner said he was expecting a low turnout Wednesday because there have been few to no complaints from the public about this project.
In an online survey conducted by the department last March, one respondent wrote they liked “absolutely nothing” about the plan, citing concerns about disruption of wildlife and destruction of the view. But Boehner said there will be little impact to the park especially with the new revisions.
“Right now, it’s just open grass fields,” he said. “We use the area to park cars for cross country events so there’s really nothing that’s being used other than the lake trail and the basketball facility that we’re in today.”
The original plan for the project was larger and closer to the lake. In this version, the pavilion would have held up to 325 people and offered private lake access.
That plan also cost more since it meant moving the trail and installing a new sewer line. It raised more public concern as community members noted they’d prefer the current trail, which they could use all summer, over the new pavilion, which they would not frequently visit.
“The trail likely gets used all day every day in the warmer months, the event center likely a few hours per week,” one response to the March 2019 survey read.
In the new revisions, the building will no longer disrupt the trail. A new survey is available on the department’s website through Feb. 13.
John John and Karen John have an interest in the area surrounding Bristol Lake near where the pavilion will be built.
The Johns attended the open house with concerns about disruptive lighting but Boehner reassured them this would not be an issue. He told them the department wants the pavilion to be a “secret, kind of hideaway place,” blending into the surrounding landscape. Furthermore, the parking lot lights will be on motion sensors so they will only shine at half-brightness most of the night.
“It seems like it’s pretty well thought out from previous projects,” Karen said. “I think it’s nicely done.”
The Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Thursday night will include a public hearing for the pavilion. After that, Boehner said it will hopefully be heard by the Columbia City Council next month, allowing construction to begin late summer or early fall.