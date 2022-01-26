The 4th of July Fire in the Sky fireworks display underwent testing Monday evening at Stephens Lake Park, part of the city's efforts to determine a location for the 2022 event.
Columbia Parks and Recreation is expected to announce the final location for its 2022 fireworks show in the coming weeks.
Erika Coffman, recreation services manager, said the department is looking at more sites but "does not want to get anyone excited for something that may not happen."
Parks and Recreation is currently looking at the testing feedback, which has received both positive and negative comments.
"Our main goal is to have the ability to host a citywide fireworks show within our city limits, and, most importantly, to make sure that it is safe," Coffman said.