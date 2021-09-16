An increase of algae in Stephens Lake and other maintenance concerns are being exacerbated by a park staffing deficit of about 50%.
Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is struggling to keep up with maintenance in light of staff shortages affecting employers nationwide. While the Parks Department is used to having about 600 part-time employees, it is currently operating with under 300.
If you’re taking a walk through Stephens Lake Park, you might notice the soft clicking of insects, the hush of leaves in the wind and abandoned Cheerios spilled in the grass from a playtime past. What you will definitely notice is that the lake is green.
All that green is algae growing on the lake, a natural phenomenon worsened by waste from the dog park pushed into the water by the torrential rain in late June, said Parks Department Director Mike Griggs. Even if dog owners pick up waste, trace amounts remain and act as a fertilizer for algae in the lake.
Resident Mark Lesniak visits the park weekly.
“I certainly think the lake would look better without it,” he said of the algae.
Other parkgoers didn’t seem to notice, instead focusing on the beauty surrounding the rest of the park.
“It’s all pretty except that,” Emily Schultheis said. She’s visiting from Tulsa and has taken her daughter to the park multiples times this week.
A certain amount of algae is healthy for the lake, Griggs said. A complete lack of algae would deplete oxygen and kill all of the fish. As for the excess of the algae, copper sulfate treatments help decrease it, in addition to two waterfall treatment systems and a deep well.
Other maintenance needs have also taken a hit without staff at full capacity.
With colleges in the area back in session, the Parks Department has lost a mainstay of its summer workforce.
“We do rely a lot on college help,” Griggs said.
Lawn mowers stand vacant in a parking lot without anyone to drive them. The Parks Department horticulturist has even mowed the grass at night after work to help maintain the parks.
It doesn’t make the job easier that heavy rain in June washed out the trails. The rain damaged buildings and destroyed playgrounds.
“When you have something like that, thrown in on a year where you’re really at 50% staffing levels, it really just created a lot of stress,” Griggs said. “It’s just overwork on our staff.”
Griggs said staff are focusing on the park locations that will be seeing the most use, such as Nifong Park, the location of the Annual Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend; the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, site of the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships; and Stephens Lake Park, which will host Roots N Blues Sept. 24 through 26.
People are out and about more than they were in 2020, and Columbia parks are seeing more visitors, dog walkers and litterers. Griggs said you can tell based on the bathrooms alone.
“More people are using the parks than ever before,” Griggs said. “Our guys are restocking supplies in restrooms way more often than they used to.”