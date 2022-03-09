City Council on Monday adopted an approach to implementing use of revenue from the 2021 parks sales tax that prioritizes project completion in early years over land acquisition.
The implementation plan is a schedule of the proposed projects that the Parks and Recreation Department plans to complete on a yearly bases.
Some members of the public raised concerns that the implementation plan would allow the acquisition funds to be used by the department to supplement lost revenue if sales tax revenue does not meet projections.
Dee Dokken spoke during the public comment session on Monday night and raised concerns about the approach. Dokken expressed concern that if contingency funds ran out, the department would pull funds from the trails and acquisition categories.
“When you have to start cutting, it is going to be trails and land acquisition because they are the ones that are back-loaded to the end,” Dokken said.
Parks Department Director Mike Griggs said although that is true, the department would first pull money from contingency funds.
“So if we predict the sales tax will bring in $3 million and only brings in $2.5 million, ... we can use that contingency to replace that half a million,” Griggs said. “However, you know, it can only last so long, and in 2015 that’s what we found.”
The reason the department plans to “back load” the acquisition fund, Griggs said, is to fulfill the promise to voters by completing the projects the city said it would in promoting the tax extension last fall. If land acquisition funds are not grouped more heavily at the end of the 10-year period the tax funds, the projects would be cut instead of the acquisition funds, he said.
“If we were not to do it by putting the acquisition money at the end, and we had to cut projects ... you could argue that we’re violating our promise to the voters,” Griggs said.
Land acquisition is used for new parks developments in neighborhoods and for extension. The Parks Department will buy land from citizens or developers to make parks in neighborhoods that are being built, or to extend trails and create parks in established neighborhoods.
“One thing that we find is that we can work with property owners and they can sell or donate the land and take benefit of tax donations and tax credits, where they can make the same amount of income if they would sell it to us at fair market value,” Griggs said.
Using the money from the acquisition fund was a concern during the pandemic, as Columbia was generating less revenue from the sales tax.
The Parks Department did pull some of the funds from land acquisition specifically, but that money is now being returned in full in the coming weeks thanks to increased sales tax revenue, Griggs said.
The worry that pulling money from the acquisition funds would happen in the future is not a concern any longer, Griggs said.
“It was a concern during the pandemic, but we do not expect it to be a concern in the future,” Griggs said.
”We’re still buying land ... . And therefore, we’re still accomplishing some of our goals of land acquisition, but we’re also accomplishing our primary goal of doing the projects that we promised to the voters,” Griggs said.
A staff memo shared with the council notes that the 2021 Park Sales Tax schedule of funding for land acquisition allocates $150,000 per year for the first eight years, which would allow the department to purchase land for one neighborhood park annually or one community park every two to three years.