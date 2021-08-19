Gov. Mike Parson announced a plan to use $400 million of American Rescue Plan Act money for statewide broadband infrastructure during a press conference Thursday at the Missouri State Fair.
Parson said the investment would increase internet accessibility for "hundreds of thousands of Missourians." The plan will be presented to the Missouri General Assembly in January, he said.
"Quality internet supports learning, health care, business, and agriculture in today's economy, and we are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to truly make a difference and improve lives," Parson said in a news release after the event.
Earlier this month, the state received $1.3 billion of the $2.6 billion it was allocated as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Also announced Thursday: The state's Department of Economic Development applied for an additional $56 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program. This funding would further broadband deployment throughout the state.
Almost 400,000 people in Missouri do not have access to high-speed internet, and the majority of these people reside in rural communities, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Recent strides have been made by lawmakers to focus money on improving internet access on both the local and national level.
During a roundtable discussion Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo, emphasized broadband as necessary for schools in rural communities to continue operating. The COVID-19 pandemic was something that showed internet was essential and not a luxury in many cases, Blunt said.
He was joined by Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood, who discussed how district hotspots do not provide enough access for students. Additionally, Columbia City Council had proposed using $10 million of the city's $22.5 million American Rescue Plan Act money on creating a city broadband utility, the Missourian has reported.
A $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package was passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month, and $65 million of that package was set aside for broadband expansion. The bill is working its way through the U.S. House of Representatives.