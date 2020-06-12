Two Columbia residents received appointments from Gov. Mike Parson on Friday.
Parson appointed Joshua Devine, an attorney from Columbia, as circuit judge for the 13th Circuit Court, which serves Boone and Callaway counties.
Devine will fill the vacancy created by Jodie Capshaw Asel's retirement.
Devine worked at the law firm Rogers Ehrhardt from 2015-18. From 2018-19 he served as an associate circuit judge for the 13th Circuit Court before returning to Rogers Ehrhardt.
He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Truman State University and a law degree from MU.
Parson also appointed Jeffrey Coughenour to the State Board of Health and Senior Services.
Coughenour serves as medical director of the MU Air Medical Service, which operates MU Health Care's helicopters. These helicopters provide rapid transportation for critically ill and injured patients who need medical attention quickly but are far from the hospital.
Coughenour holds a bachelor's degree in biology and a doctorate of medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.