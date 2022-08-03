Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday.
The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.
“Most people don’t know this about me, but I used to be one of those individuals,” Parson said about his former smoking habit.
He said he stopped because he didn’t want to expose his grandchild to secondhand smoke.
Youth activities and programs to prevent tobacco use in children will receive $1 million, and $1.5 million will go toward programs to help tobacco users quit. One of the current programs that will receive funding is the Missouri Tobacco Quitline, a 24-hour hotline that gets around 200 calls a week.
According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, the increase in funding will prevent 1,000 kids from becoming adults who smoke and save the state $21 million in future health care costs.
Parson said the goal with the funding is to fix the problem at the root by preventing tobacco use instead of treating the diseases that come from tobacco products.
“This $2.5 million is just the foundation,” Parson said. He added that he intends to increase the funding at some point in the future.