Missouri is targeting tobacco use with a “historic” $2.5 million for its Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program, Gov. Mike Parson said at a roll-out event Wednesday.

The governor gathered with health advocates and others at the MU Patient-Centered Care Learning Center to celebrate the largest investment Missouri has made to stop smoking.

