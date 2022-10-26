Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said.

He was joined by 4th District U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and thanked everyone involved that helped the community in the aftermath, including fire responders who helped put out the fire. He said he was thankful nobody died.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

