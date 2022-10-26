Gov. Mike Parson spoke to a crowd in Wooldridge on Wednesday in front of the church, one of the last standing buildings after the wildfire swept through the town Saturday. The church was surrounded by debris leftover from the “massive fire,” Parson said.
He was joined by 4th District U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and thanked everyone involved that helped the community in the aftermath, including fire responders who helped put out the fire. He said he was thankful nobody died.
Out of the 61 residents in Wooldridge, only one person was injured and there were no deaths.
“I don’t know if there’s anybody here to say it’s anybody’s fault,” he said. “It’s just one of those unfortunate things that happens sometimes.”
When it came to recovering from the disaster, Parson said multistate agencies will be the best help for the community. The Open Bible Praise Center, a temporary shelter, closed Monday, but the Red Cross provided a space for those affected to pick up toys and clothes.
Residents had high hopes for federal disaster funding. “Frankly, on the federal side, we’re probably not going to be there,” Parson said.
He recommended that victims who need immediate care like housing and clothing should reach out to private sectors for help. He also recommended that the community come together and support each other.
Kelly Murphy, a resident and community leader, said she’s already had state representatives reach out to her.
“Once the shock is over, then we go to work,” she said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. It destroyed 23 structures in the town and burned about 4,000 acres of land. The fire spread quickly due to high wind, low humidity and tall grass in the area.
When asked about the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge, Parson said that right now, the families in the community are the top priority and the conservation side will come later.
Parson also said in relation to fire prevention, residents should pay attention to the weather service, burn bans and warnings.
Many residents are still left with questions unanswered and the uncertainty of what comes next. Some have taken it upon themselves to create GoFundMe fundraisers, like the daughter of Wayne Rice and resident Jessica McComb. The McComb family lost one dog and two birds in the fire when their home burned.