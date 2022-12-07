Gov. Mike Parson renewed a drought alert from July, which was originally set to expire Dec. 1, through March to address continued drought conditions in Missouri.
Over 80% of Missouri remains under some level of drought, encompassing almost two million people. The new executive order is meant to address the current situation by continuing the previous drought-response efforts "necessary to support continued mitigation," according to the new drought alert from Nov. 28.
Christi Miller, Missouri Department of Agriculture communications director, said that drought alert extension is important because it allows producers continued access to resources from the original alert.
The original executive order established the State Water Resources Plan, promoted the use of the Missouri Drought Response Plan and directed the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to designate a chairperson for its Drought Assessment Committee.
“We at the Department of Agriculture appreciate the governor keeping the drought at the forefront, and then doing everything the government can to assist producers who are impacted by the drought,” she said.
Miller, who is a cattle farmer herself, also said that although some conditions have improved since the summer, winter presents an increasing challenge for farmers to have food and water supplies necessary to take care of their livestock.
In Missouri, farmers first turn to grass to feed their livestock, though they produce hay bales ahead of time to feed livestock in winter. However, a problem arises when they must use the reserves of hay early into the season.
“When the drought gets bad enough this year, and in many instances it has gotten this bad, ranchers have to start dipping into that hay resource earlier in the year than they would like to," Miller said. "So then ranchers can potentially be concerned if they're going to have enough hay to last through the rest of the winter. Ranchers are already having to feed hay and we haven't seen essentially any bit of bad weather.”
Lynne Hooper, Urban Hydrologist for Boone County Resource Management, said another concern is how next year's growing season will be impacted by persistent drought.
Hooper said this week's rain in Boone County will infiltrate the soil because the ground isn't frozen yet. However, she said this rainfall will not be nearly enough to alleviate drought conditions.
"There's kind of a deficit at the moment on the soil moisture," Hooper said. "If we don't sort of bring that up by spring, then it could cause some hardship for agricultural producers with row crops."
The new executive order will expire March 1, around the beginning of Missouri's next growing season. Hooper said she is unsure whether the state, and Boone County, will see enough precipitation to correct the soil moisture deficit by the time it expires.
Miller also said the situation seems to be a waiting game, though the farmers are doing what they can to work around the drought.
"Farmers and ranchers are very resilient. And we come back from a lot of things, whether it's flood, or natural disasters or this particular disaster, which is drought," she said. "It certainly hasn't been easy. So we pray for rain.”