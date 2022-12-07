Gov. Mike Parson renewed a drought alert from July, which was originally set to expire Dec. 1, through March to address continued drought conditions in Missouri.

Over 80% of Missouri remains under some level of drought, encompassing almost two million people. The new executive order is meant to address the current situation by continuing the previous drought-response efforts "necessary to support continued mitigation," according to the new drought alert from Nov. 28.

