Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation allowing cities and counties in Missouri to collect taxes on online sales.
The so-called Wayfair legislation stems from a 2018 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. that allowed states to collect sales and use taxes from businesses that have no physical presence in the state but that sell and deliver products into the state.
Parson signed Senate bills 153 and 97, which allow Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect a use tax from online retailers who sell and deliver more than $100,000 in tangible goods annually to consumers in the state.
"Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of my administration, and we are happy to be signing this critical legislation into law today," Parson said in a news release. "This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers. With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don't invest in our communities or employ our citizens."
Collection and remittance obligations will begin Jan. 1, 2023. Sales and use taxes cannot be retroactive and will be collected by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Following 49 other states and Washington D.C., Missouri will be the final state to implement an economic nexus law since the Supreme Court's decision in 2018.
Currently, Missouri businesses lose sales because out-of-state, online retailers are not subject to the same state sales tax laws that local businesses are. The system also burdens Missouri businesses because they are required to remit sales and use taxes to other states, but out-of-state businesses selling to Missourians do not.
"This legislation is many years in the making and long overdue in the state of Missouri," Parson said. "This is a big win for our state and our small businesses, and we appreciate Senator (Andrew) Koenig and Representative (J.) Eggleston for prioritizing this legislation and working tirelessly to find agreement and get it passed."
Taxes on internet sales in local jurisdictions are subject to voter approval. The Columbia City Council has been hoping the Missouri General Assembly and the governor would pass the Wayfair legislation since the 2018 Supreme Court ruling. Members of the council at a May budget work session were leaning toward putting a tax on internet sales on the ballot sometime in 2022.