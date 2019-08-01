Participants get a taste of tomato heaven in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN — At first glance, all tomatoes seem the same — red, round and ripe.
But when 50 varieties of tomatoes are lined up next to each other, it’s easy to spot key differences. The Mountain Merit F1 is fire-engine red. The Black Krim is seedy and darker, with hints of green.
Appearance, of course, is secondary to taste. At Tomato Day on Thursday evening at the MU Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center in New Franklin, visitors ranked sweetness, texture and flavor on a scale of 1 to 5 — “crappy” to “excellent.”
This was the first time Tomato Day has been held at the research center; in the past, it was called a “festival” and took place at MU’s Bradford Research Center.
Jing Jing Li, who also attended the event last year, said she favors the green zebra tomato. It’s green, as its name suggests, and not as sweet as the others.
Joe LaRose, who has 14 tomato plants at home, said he prefers tomatoes that are different from those you can find in the grocery store.
Steve Laffoon of St. Louis drove two hours to taste the sometimes sweet — sometimes tart — treats.
“I’m a huge tomato fan,” Laffoon said. “I had no idea there were so many varieties.”
About 100 people attended Thursday’s tomato tasting event. Barry Eschenbrenner, farm manager at the research center, said he was happy with the turnout.
“Our main interest is just to get people out to the farm,” Eschenbrenner said.
The farm also produces grapes, apples, peaches, pecans, chestnuts, elderberries and paw paws.
For Thursday’s event, Eschenbrenner and five farm employees grew and prepared about 150 tomato plants — three plants in each of the 50 varieties. During the afternoon, they recruited friends and family to slice samples.
The slices sat in plastic containers for visitors to taste with toothpicks. Signs reminded the tomato tasters not to double-dip.
Under the tomato tent, the rattle of toothpicks and the snapping open and shut of containers grew louder as more and more people arrived. Those interested in various aspects of tomato plants — leaves, height and shape — ventured to the east side of the farm to view the garden.
“If it’s a variety you like, then you can go down and take a look in the garden and see if it’s a variety you want to grow,” Eschenbrenner said.
Under a separate tent, visitors listened to tomato-related presentations. Liz Harrison, Howard County extension specialist, led salsa-making and canning demonstrations. Associate Professor of Horticulture David Trinklein talked about the history of the tomato plant and the history of tomato research at MU.
“You know you’re getting old,” Trinklein said, “when you bend down to straighten your socks, and you realize you’re not wearing any, when you sink your teeth into a steak and they stay there, and when when your role at Tomato Day is to add historical perspective.”
Trinklein talked about the tomato in the early 1800s, when it was thought to be poisonous, compared to the vegetable today.
“It’s the American home garden-leading vegetable, and of course, commercially, it’s also extremely important as a production item,” he said.
On average, between 15 and 20 tomato varieties are introduced every year, Trinklein said.
“The fact of life is that whenever there are 15 or 20 new varieties every year, big companies will drop ones that aren’t selling quite as well,” he added.
The event was also an opportunity for local and large-scale growers to test new seeds.
Harris Seed Co., a commercial supplier, donated 10 trial varieties, such as the Red Racer and the Artisan Marzano Fire, in exchange for feedback.
Some of the Harris varieties are not yet available to the public.
Of course, it doesn’t matter if the tomato is a commercial hybrid or a simple strain. The best tomatoes are the perfect combination of genetics and culture, Trinklein said.
“You have to start with good genetics and then allow those genetic traits to express themselves in the ideal environment you create,” he said.
