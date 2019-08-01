You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Participants get a taste of tomato heaven in New Franklin

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Participants get a taste of tomato heaven in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN — At first glance, all tomatoes seem the same — red, round and ripe.

But when 50 varieties of tomatoes are lined up next to each other, it’s easy to spot key differences. The Mountain Merit F1 is fire-engine red. The Black Krim is seedy and darker, with hints of green.

Tomato diptych 1

LEFT: The Tomato Day festival allowed visitors to sample more than 50 varieties of tomatoes on Thursday at the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center in New Franklin. After the person tests a tomato, they would rate it on a scale of one to five for sweetness, texture and flavor. 

RIGHT: Artemis tomatoes sit in the sunlight and wait for visitors to try them. The tomato is described as super-sweet and rich with a crisp yet firm texture.

Appearance, of course, is secondary to taste. At Tomato Day on Thursday evening at the MU Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center in New Franklin, visitors ranked sweetness, texture and flavor on a scale of 1 to 5 — “crappy” to “excellent.”

This was the first time Tomato Day has been held at the research center; in the past, it was called a “festival” and took place at MU’s Bradford Research Center.

Jing Jing Li, who also attended the event last year, said she favors the green zebra tomato. It’s green, as its name suggests, and not as sweet as the others.

Joe LaRose, who has 14 tomato plants at home, said he prefers tomatoes that are different from those you can find in the grocery store.

Steve Laffoon of St. Louis drove two hours to taste the sometimes sweet — sometimes tart — treats.

“I’m a huge tomato fan,” Laffoon said. “I had no idea there were so many varieties.”

About 100 people attended Thursday’s tomato tasting event. Barry Eschenbrenner, farm manager at the research center, said he was happy with the turnout.

“Our main interest is just to get people out to the farm,” Eschenbrenner said.

The Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center hosts the 15th annual Tomato Day

The Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center hosts the 15th annual Tomato Day

The Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center hosted the 15th annual Tomato Day on Thursday in New Franklin. The festival had more than 50 different types for visitors to sample and also held a salsa-making and canning demonstration.

The farm also produces grapes, apples, peaches, pecans, chestnuts, elderberries and paw paws.

For Thursday’s event, Eschenbrenner and five farm employees grew and prepared about 150 tomato plants — three plants in each of the 50 varieties. During the afternoon, they recruited friends and family to slice samples.

The slices sat in plastic containers for visitors to taste with toothpicks. Signs reminded the tomato tasters not to double-dip.

Under the tomato tent, the rattle of toothpicks and the snapping open and shut of containers grew louder as more and more people arrived. Those interested in various aspects of tomato plants — leaves, height and shape — ventured to the east side of the farm to view the garden.

“If it’s a variety you like, then you can go down and take a look in the garden and see if it’s a variety you want to grow,” Eschenbrenner said.

Tomato Diptych 2

LEFT: Melon score cards lay in a pile following taste tests on Thursday at the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center in New Franklin. James Quinn is growing different strains of melons as part of a research project that looks at the yield size, melon quality and consumer acceptance and excitement about different melon types. He uses the score cards as part of the research.

RIGHT: Olinda Cash fills out a comment card following a taste test of the Brilliant/Canary melon. This was Cash's first year coming to the festival, but she has heard about it for several years from family members and friends who have attended in the past. 

Under a separate tent, visitors listened to tomato-related presentations. Liz Harrison, Howard County extension specialist, led salsa-making and canning demonstrations. Associate Professor of Horticulture David Trinklein talked about the history of the tomato plant and the history of tomato research at MU.

“You know you’re getting old,” Trinklein said, “when you bend down to straighten your socks, and you realize you’re not wearing any, when you sink your teeth into a steak and they stay there, and when when your role at Tomato Day is to add historical perspective.”

Trinklein talked about the tomato in the early 1800s, when it was thought to be poisonous, compared to the vegetable today.

“It’s the American home garden-leading vegetable, and of course, commercially, it’s also extremely important as a production item,” he said.

On average, between 15 and 20 tomato varieties are introduced every year, Trinklein said.

“The fact of life is that whenever there are 15 or 20 new varieties every year, big companies will drop ones that aren’t selling quite as well,” he added.

Tomato Diptych 3

LEFT: Tomatoes were lined on both sides of the two rows of tables on Thursday at the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center in New Franklin. This was the first year the festival was held at the center. In years past, the festival was held at the Bradford Research Center in Columbia. 

RIGHT: Visitors were allowed to walk through the tomato garden following the canning and salsa making demonstration. This year's festival did not have as many tomato varieties as in years past. Some visitors believe the change in yield is due to the capricious weather.

The event was also an opportunity for local and large-scale growers to test new seeds.

Harris Seed Co., a commercial supplier, donated 10 trial varieties, such as the Red Racer and the Artisan Marzano Fire, in exchange for feedback.

Some of the Harris varieties are not yet available to the public.

Of course, it doesn’t matter if the tomato is a commercial hybrid or a simple strain. The best tomatoes are the perfect combination of genetics and culture, Trinklein said.

“You have to start with good genetics and then allow those genetic traits to express themselves in the ideal environment you create,” he said.

Supervising editor is Libby Stanford.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2019. Graduate student studying magazine editing. Reach me at sler43@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.