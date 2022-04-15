For the first time since 1991, the observance of Ramadan, Good Friday and Passover aligned.
For all three religions — Islam, Christianity and Judaism — the holidays represent a time of reflection.
For Muslims, Friday fell within the month of Ramadan, a season of fasting and prayer to celebrate God's delivery of the holy word.
For Christians, it was Good Friday, a day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.
And for Jews, Friday marked the first day of Passover, an eight-day celebration of the exodus of Israelites from slavery.
This overlap of all three religious holidays is rare because of the different calendars followed by each faith.
Rabbi Avraham Lapine from the Chabad Jewish Center of MU and Mid-Missouri said Passover signifies the birth of the nation of the Jewish people.
According to religious text, because Jews were leaving Egypt in haste, the bread they were making did not have enough time to rise, Lapine said. This is observed in the modern tradition of abstaining from eating leavened bread and instead eating matzo, an unleavened flatbread, during Passover.
The name of the holiday comes from God "passing over" and saving Jewish households from the 10th plague that killed firstborn sons of Egyptians as a way to persuade Egypt to free the slaves.
The beginning of Passover is marked by Seder, a traditional dinner on the first and second days of Passover when families retell the story of Egypt and reflect about the way it applies to the freedom they experience now.
"We basically celebrate our freedom, and we try to reflect on how we can be free today as well ... . We try to break our own personal constraints," Lapine said.
For Christians, Good Friday signifies sacrifice and commitment to the faith.
The Rev. Chris Cordes of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church said Good Friday differs from most celebrations because it is not a Mass, but rather a liturgy. During this liturgy, a passion from John's Gospel is read to remember the story of the crucifixion.
A tradition Catholics follow to mark Good Friday is the veneration of the cross, which invites people to come forth and either bow, touch or kiss it as reverence to Jesus' self-sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins of the world.
"(Good Friday) reinforces our belief and God's love shown to us through Jesus' self-sacrifice," Cordes said. "It inspires us to follow him with greater devotion and commitment and a greater willingness to live a life of self-sacrificing love ourselves."
As part of this commitment, just as Jews give up eating leavened bread for Passover, Catholics abstain from eating meat on every Friday of Lent, including Good Friday. Varying practices of sacrifice for Lent can be observed across Christian denominations.
Abstinence from food is also central to Ramadan, a month-long period during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sundown.
As one of the Five Pillars of Islam, Muslims refrain from food, drink and immoral behavior during the day, and instead focus on their devotion to God. At the end of each day, followers of the faith gather with family to break the fast through a communal meal. This year, Ramadan began April 1 and will continue until May 1.
The month of Ramadan celebrates God sending the holy text, the Quran, from heaven during the same month thousands of years ago. It is believed that the gate to heaven is the most accessible during Ramadan.
However, Ramadan is much more than just fasting. It also signifies a time of more well-doing and charity, as a way for Muslims to devote themselves to their faith. The month is also a period for Muslims to be more self-reflective and God-conscious.