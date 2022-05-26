In advance of opening to the general public in early June, Pasta La Fata is hosting an invitation-only soft opening of its brick-and-mortar location in north-central Columbia
Shop owner Michelle La Fata announced Tuesday on Facebook that friends, family, and select customers will help staff "figure out the flow" of the new space before they open for the general public.
"I think we're ready," La Fata said in the post.
Pasta La Fata sells pasta, cookies, focaccia and other Italian specialty foods.
Plans for its new space at 1207 Rogers St. were announced at the end of November. It was supposed to open in March, but the construction process was longer and more expensive than anticipated, La Fata said on Facebook in early May.
"All the wise chefs who came before me said: Don't tell anyone when you're opening," La Fata said then. "It's going to take longer than you think."
La Fata told Vox Magazine for a March article that she envisions the storefront will be a deli-like space, selling prepared foods for students and customers on the go.