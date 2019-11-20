{p dir=”ltr”}Pat Fowler, the chairwoman of Columbia’s Historic Preservation Commission, has filed a petition to run for the First Ward city council seat.
To run for the City Council, one must collect at least 50 signatures and no more than 75 from registered voters in the ward they seek to represent. The signatures must be verified by City Clerk Sheela Amin.
Fowler, 60, received 88 signatures in three days. She formally submitted 73 on Tuesday and is keeping the remaining signatures in case some fail the verification process.
How did Fowler get so many signatures so quickly? By knocking on doors, she said.
“I’m planning on knocking on as many doors as I can knock between now and the election,” she said. “That’s when you can get direct feedback from those that might not have the time to vocalize their concerns at meetings.”
Fowler is also encouraging those she has not visited to meet with her during hearings or one-on-one — over coffee, perhaps — to discuss what strategies should be implemented to help the First Ward flourish.
“I just want to be involved in thoughtful conversations about how to benefit our neighbors in the First Ward,” Fowler said.
Fowler has lived in the First Ward for about 10 years and lived right outside the city limits for eight years before that. She first moved to Columbia in 1999, but she bought her first house in 2001, right outside the city limits. She went to her first City Council meeting a week after.
“As a county resident, I couldn’t vote in any elections, but city meetings are still very important,” she said. “That’s how you find out what’s really happening.”
Fowler was also the president of the board of the North Central Columbia Neighborhood Association for two years. During that time, she participated in many conversations with officials and stakeholders about their neighborhood and solutions to pressing issues.
In 2011, Fowler became part of a “heated” citywide debate over a proposal to establish enhanced enterprise zones in the city. The zones would have made developments within them eligible for property tax breaks. Some residents, however, were upset that the program required that neighborhoods within the zones be declared blighted, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Fowler wanted to giver her neighborhood a voice, emphasizing that it would not be exploited for tax incentives.
“That wouldn’t happen today,” Fowler said. “There are people on the Council that understand the issues and care about the community, and the community itself has been more effectively organized in their opposition against such things.”
Fowler also said she cares about affordable housing, so it makes sense that she would want to line her committee with like-minded individuals. She is in talks with several “community heroes,” but she has yet to file paperwork for a campaign committee.
Fowler cited what she called a “cycle” of city officials discussing issues and writing reports about them but failing to execute consistent follow-through. While she prepares for her campaign, she plans to read reports from past years and discuss the important ones with interested citizens.
“City Council often follows through on one of two recommendations,” Fowler said. “But we fail to address the issue in an interconnected fashion.”
Fowler said one area in which the city has failed is following up on the recommendations of the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Violence, which was established by former Mayor Bob McDavid. It issued its final report in 2014.
“We lost six people in the month of September,” Fowler said. “It’s the community’s responsibility to have conversations about how to make Columbia safer — and our kids safer.”
Fowler would often discuss such issues at length with the Rev. Clyde Ruffin, the incumbent First Ward councilman who has said he will not seek reelection. Fowler said she has tremendous respect for Ruffin.
“The City Council, as it is now, is poised to make great change,” Fowler said, “but they need to rebuild the trust with the public that has eroded by past leadership in the Columbia Police Department.”
Fowler said the City Council has also failed to make significant changes when it comes to short-term rentals such as those advertised through Airbnb. She says that short-term rentals can often invite unnecessary noise, trash and strangers into neighborhoods.
“That’s not to say that short-term rentals are bad,” Fowler said. “I think we should create a strategy that doesn’t require hollowing out neighborhoods.”
Fowler also said that short-term rentals, without proper oversight, could create households that are “rent-burdened,” which means they spend around 30% of their wages on rent. She said Columbia currently has 14,000 “rent-burdened” households, and that number will only increase unless people start speaking up for their neighbors.
“I want to see how we can make more lasting change and bring people together,” Fowler said. “Good efforts are underway, but you always need people to drive that forward, and I want to be one of those people.”
As of now, no one else has filed petitions for the First Ward seat. Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer will seek a second term and has submitted his petition.
There’s still plenty of time for potential candidates to file. The deadline is 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Fowler looks forward to having conversations with any other candidates running for the seat.
“Being part of the conversation is part of who I am as a citizen, as a neighborhood and a resident of the First Ward.”
Supervising editor is Scott Swafford.