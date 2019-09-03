The Department of Veterans Affairs selected Patricia Hall as the new director of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, the department announced Tuesday.
Hall previously served in other leadership positions at VAs across Missouri. She most recently was the director of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
“Truman VA is known for being very active in the mid-Missouri community,” Hall said in a news release. “The level of engagement at this facility was a big part of why I wanted to be a member of this team.”
David Isaacks had held the position since 2016. He stepped down in August after taking a director position at the Kansas City VA Medical Center.
“While we’re very happy for him and will miss his leadership, we’re also very excited to welcome Dr. Hall,” Jeff Hoelscher, Truman VA public affairs officer, said.
As a retired Army colonel, Hall understands the importance of meeting veterans‘ health needs, VA Heartland Network Director William Patterson said in the release.
“In addition to her VA leadership positions, Dr. Hall also served as commander of the 452nd Combat Support Hospital in both Salerno, Afghanistan, and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait,” Patterson said in the release. “She will be a great addition to Columbia and Truman VA.”
Hoelscher said approximately one-third of the Truman VA staff are veterans, and four out of five people in executive positions are veterans.
Hall stepped into the role Sept. 1 and will lead about 1,700 staff members and help to make health care decisions for veterans receiving care. She will also work to organize, coordinate and improve facility operations, as well as establishing policies and procedures, the release noted.
