Paul Sturtz does not want to fall victim to “founder’s syndrome.” The “co-conspirator” of the Ragtag Film Society, the organization that oversees Ragtag Cinema and True/False Film Fest, is avoiding just that by stepping down to join Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.
The decision was the culmination of a couple factors: a recognition that the festival could withstand it and an urge to make an impact with the 2020 elections.
“I didn’t want to be on the sidelines at this political moment,” he said. “It’s important for me to participate in whatever way I can.”
Sturtz hopes to get an official position within the campaign. Until then, he is enjoying canvassing for Warren.
“It’s a big leap of faith,” he said. “I’m making contacts within the campaign, but for now it’s been really fun to be on the ground to get a sense for what people are thinking.”
Sturtz said that as a second-generation Jewish-American whose family emigrated from Poland, the current political rhetoric is a driving force behind his decision.
“If it wasn’t for the United States, I question whether I’d even be alive right now,” he said. “The multicultural society that I see the United States has been thrown into question. It’s very disturbing to see that in such a precarious way.”
This isn’t Sturtz’s first time in public service. He served as Columbia’s First Ward Councilman from 2008 to 2011.
“(Serving on council) showed the limitations of how much could be done at any one time,” he said. “I’m encouraged by the kind of change that Elizabeth Warren is pushing for. ... To see her articulate such a sweeping reimagining of our federal government and what we can do is very inspiring.”
A shift in leadership for the festival has been in works for a while now. The society and festival’s co-founder David Wilson stepped down as an employee of the organization in 2018 to focus on new initiatives, his own filmmaking and his family, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Wilson continues to consult with True/False and work on special projects. He said that work may increase a little bit this year as there is more work to do with Sturtz’s departure.
“We both felt like we reached a moment where we wanted to focus on other things,” Wilson said. “The true brilliance of the festival has always been that it was something the larger community felt ownership of or made its own. So, I don’t expect the departure of any one person to change that.”
Both Sturtz and Wilson shared confidence in the festival moving forward.
“I think that if I had left five, six, seven years ago, it would have been a little dangerous,” Sturtz said. “More than ever, I think we’re on very solid ground. There’s a real vision there when you’re talking about the folks that remain. They’re going to take it to even higher heights.”
