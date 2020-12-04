A pavement repair project along Interstate 70 will affect traffic in Cooper, Boone and Callaway counties in the coming weeks.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will enforce individual lane closures between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to improve the pavement surface on I-70. The work will begin Monday on westbound lanes near the Route O and Route J intersection in Boone County.
When completed, crews will make similar improvements to westbound lanes in Columbia between Rangeline Street and the Route 63 connector. MoDOT expects the repairs in both locations to be completed by the end of next week.
Signage will direct drivers through the work zones, and MoDOT advises drivers to proceed with caution in these areas.
The whole project is expected to be completed by the end of December, but work could be delayed due to weather.