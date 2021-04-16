Expect lane closures this upcoming week on U.S. 63 as crews begin pavement repairs.
The pavement repairs will take place both northbound and southbound between Brown Station Road and Wagon Trail Road. During the repairs, one lane will be closed in both directions.
The work is scheduled to begin Monday and continue Tuesday. Lane closures will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In a news release, the Missouri Department of Transportation asked drivers to focus on the road and allow plenty of space for the crews while they're working.
If weather is not permitting during this time, there could be delays.
For more information and updates about the repairs taking place, contact the Missouri Department of Transportation at 1-888-257-6636, or visit www.modot.org/central.