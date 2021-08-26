Plans to extend a runway and build a new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport are on schedule.
Paving for the runway extension begins Monday and is expected to be completed in December, according to updates provided Wednesday at the regular Airport Advisory Board meeting.
The runway will be extended 900 feet, bringing it to a total 7,400 feet.
BJ Hunter, president of the city’s Airport Advisory Board, said a lengthened runway offers many opportunities for the airport, such as “the ability to handle larger aircraft and an extra margin of safety for existing aircraft even when weather is not cooperating,” he said via email.
In the past, city officials have said the almost $27 million airport expansion could bring business opportunities to the area and boost the image of mid-Missouri, the Missourian has reported.
Mike Parks, the Columbia Regional Airport manager, said the runway extension will allow larger aircraft to land and take off in inclement weather.
“The project is on schedule, and we look forward to the benefits that the extension will provide to current and future users of the airport,” he added via text message.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the Airport Advisory Board also discussed how the new terminal can incorporate local and regional business sponsors.
Representatives from Joe Machens Dealerships presented ideas on how to use the new terminal to promote Columbia attractions. One idea included a Machens-sponsored digital wall where airport guests are welcomed by photos and videos bolstering area amenities.
Board members discussed how to include big and small community business sponsors in the airport expansion as well as the benefits of sponsorships instead of advertisements. No decision was made.
The Missourian has previously reported that the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal is expected to open in the summer of 2022.